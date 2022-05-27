Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EASTW   TH0616010Z03

EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(EASTW)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  05-25
6.350 THB   -2.31%
07:23aEASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC : Eastwater Operation & Financial Performance Q1/2022
PU
05/13Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC : Notification of the Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders via Electronic Media.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public : Eastwater Operation & Financial Performance Q1/2022

05/27/2022 | 07:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EAST WATER

OPERATION & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE OF Q1 2022

1

DISCLAIMER

o The information contained in this presentation is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for share in Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited ("EASTW" and shares in EASTW, "shares") in any jurisdiction nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied upon in any connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever.

  1. This presentation has been prepared by the EASTW. The information in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions in this presentation. None of the EASTW or any of its agents or advisors, or any of their respective affiliates, advisors representatives, shall have any liability (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.
  1. This presentation is made, furnished and distributed for information purposes only. No part of this presentation shall be relied upon directly or indirectly for any investment decision-making or for any other purposes.
  1. This presentation and all other information, materials or documents provided in connection therewith, shall not, either in whole or in part, be reproduced, redistributed or made available to any other person, save in strict compliance with all applicable laws.

2

Note: All currency figures within this presentation are presented in Thai Baht ("Bt.") unless otherwise stated.

AGENDA

Business Overview

  • Group Structure & Stock information
  • Our Business
  • Customers Area & Challenge (Water Situation)

Outlook & Strategies

Financial

Sustainability

3

EAST WATER - INFORMATION

VISION

"To be the leader in total water solutions

of the country"

Industrial

Drinking

Recycled

Water

Water

Water

Waste

Raw

Water

Water

Treatment

Tap

Water

4

GROUP STRUCTURE

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastern Water Resources Development and Management pcl published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 11:22:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
07:23aEASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT : Eastwater Operation & Financial Performance Q1/2022
PU
05/13Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Reports Earni..
CI
04/29EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT : Notification of the Resolutions of the 2022 Annual ..
PU
04/29Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Approves the ..
CI
04/29Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Approves Divi..
CI
04/22EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT : Appointment of a new Director in replacement of the..
PU
04/19EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT : Report on the Progress of the Complaint Filing to t..
PU
04/07EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT : Sustainable Development Report 2021
PU
03/31EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT : The Resignation of a director
PU
03/31Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Announces Res..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 480 M 131 M 131 M
Net income 2022 925 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 6,61%
Capitalization 10 565 M 309 M 309 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 31,2%
Chart EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,35 THB
Average target price 7,15 THB
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jirayuth Rungsrithong President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sombat Yusamart CFO & Senior Executive Vice President
Veerasak Kositpaisal Chairman
Tharntip Photisorn Manager-Network System Division
Bordin Udol COO & Senior Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTERN WATER RESOURCES DEVELOPMENT AND MANAGEMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-31.72%309
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-21.20%27 049
GUANGDONG INVESTMENT LIMITED-0.20%8 237
CHONGQING WATER GROUP CO.,LTD.-11.70%4 032
BEIJING ENTERPRISES WATER GROUP LIMITED-18.15%3 202
SJW GROUP-16.72%1 843