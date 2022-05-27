Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Public : Eastwater Operation & Financial Performance Q1/2022

This presentation has been prepared by the EASTW. The information in this presentation has not been independently verified. No representation, warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions in this presentation. None of the EASTW or any of its agents or advisors, or any of their respective affiliates, advisors representatives, shall have any liability (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this presentation.