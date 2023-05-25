Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EastGroup Properties, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGP   US2772761019

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.

(EGP)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-25 pm EDT
159.79 USD   +0.62%
04:27pEastGroup Properties Announces 174th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/04RBC Lifts Price Target on EastGroup Properties to $181 From $180, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
04/28Insider Sell: Eastgroup Properties
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EastGroup Properties Announces 174th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/25/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSON, Miss., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company", "EastGroup") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.25 per share payable on July 14, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock on June 30, 2023. This dividend is the 174th consecutive quarterly distribution to EastGroup's shareholders and represents an annualized dividend rate of $5.00 per share. EastGroup has increased or maintained its dividend for 30 consecutive years. The Company has increased it 27 years over that period, including increases in each of the last 11 years.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 57 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-174th-consecutive-quarterly-cash-dividend-301835148.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.
04:27pEastGroup Properties Announces 174th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend
PR
05/04RBC Lifts Price Target on EastGroup Properties to $181 From $180, Maintains Sector Perf..
MT
04/28Insider Sell: Eastgroup Properties
MT
04/28Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on EastGroup Properties to $174 From $170, Keeps Overweigh..
MT
04/26EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
04/26Transcript : EastGroup Properties, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
CI
04/25EastGroup Properties' Q1 FFO, Revenue Increase; Raises 2023 Guidance
MT
04/25Eastgroup Properties : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/25EastGroup Properties, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
04/25Earnings Flash (EGP) EASTGROUP PROPERTIES Reports Q1 Revenue $135M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer