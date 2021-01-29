Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  EastGroup Properties, Inc.    EGP

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.

(EGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EastGroup Properties : Announces Passing of Chairman Emeritus of the Board, Leland R. Speed

01/29/2021 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JACKSON, Miss., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP) (the "Company") is saddened to announce the recent passing of Leland R. Speed, Chairman Emeritus of the Company's Board of Directors and a director of the Company, at the age of 88.  Mr. Speed was the Company's founder and served as Chief Executive Officer until 1997.  His service as a director began in 1978; he served as the Chairman of the Board from 1983 to 2015 and then as Chairman Emeritus until the time of his death. 

Marshall Loeb, President and CEO, stated, "Mr. Speed's contributions to EastGroup are tremendous.  His real estate knowledge and expertise were instrumental to the growth of the Company.  His leadership and 'healthy, wealthy, wise' philosophy were the capstone for our positive culture.  From my internship to today, he made EastGroup feel like family, and he could often be found in conversations with employees about a variety of topics, from Company history to personal wellbeing and ways to make positive impacts in our communities.  Mr. Speed was a positive thinker, loved real estate, and he brought positive energy to all he encountered.  He would often speak fondly of his family, and he loved telling stories about his grandchildren.  Mr. Speed's legacy will live on within the Company and the Jackson community.  I will miss him, and our Company will miss him." 

EastGroup's directors and employees extend our deepest sympathies to Bessie Speed, his wife of almost 60 years, and their beloved children, grandchildren and extended family. 

Company Information
EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 15,000 to 70,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. EastGroup's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 47 million square feet.

EastGroup Properties, Inc. press releases are available at www.eastgroup.net.   

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastgroup-properties-announces-passing-of-chairman-emeritus-of-the-board-leland-r-speed-301218204.html

SOURCE EastGroup Properties


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.
11:11aEASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Passing of Chairman Emeritus of the Board, Lela..
PR
01/28EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces the Income Tax Treatment of its 2020 Distributi..
PR
01/28EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/21EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : BTIG Upgrades EastGroup Properties to Buy From Neutral; P..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Eastgroup Properties Sale for Taxes Adds to 90-Day S..
MT
01/05INSIDER TRENDS : Eastgroup Properties Insider Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Sell..
MT
2020EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call an..
PR
2020EastGroup Properties Keeps Quarterly Dividend At $0.79 Per Share, Pay Date Ja..
MT
2020EASTGROUP PROPERTIES : Announces 164th Quarterly Cash Dividend
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ