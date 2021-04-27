EastGroup Properties : Q1 2021 Financial Supplement

Outlook for 2021........................................................................................................
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The statements and certain other information contained herein, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "intends," "should," "estimates," "could," "continue," "assume," "projects" or "plans" and variations of such words or similar expressions or the negative of such words, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and on assumptions it has made. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to: international, national, regional and local economic conditions; the duration and extent of the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and any related orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing on our business operations or the business operations of our tenants (including their ability to timely make rent payments) and the economy generally; disruption in supply and delivery chains; the general level of interest rates and ability to raise equity capital on attractive terms; financing risks, including the risks that our cash flows from operations may be insufficient to meet required payments of principal and interest, and we may be unable to refinance our existing debt upon maturity or obtain new financing on attractive terms or at all; the competitive environment in which the Company operates; fluctuations of occupancy or rental rates; potential defaults (including bankruptcies or insolvency) on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, or our ability to lease space at current or anticipated rents, particularly in light of the significant uncertainty as to when and the conditions under which current or potential tenants will be able to operate physical locations in the future; potential changes in the law or governmental regulations and interpretations of those laws and regulations, including changes in real estate laws or REIT or corporate income tax laws, and potential increases in real property tax rates; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT; acquisition and development risks, including failure of such acquisitions and development projects to perform in accordance with projections; natural disasters such as fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes; pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the outbreak of COVID-19; the terms of governmental regulations that affect us and interpretations of those regulations, including the costs of compliance with those regulations, changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; credit risk in the event of non-performance by the counterparties to our interest rate swaps; lack of or insufficient amounts of insurance; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; our ability to retain key personnel; the consequences of future terrorist attacks or civil unrest; and environmental liabilities, including costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary remediation of contamination of properties presently owned or previously owned by us. All forward-looking statements should be read in light of the risks identified in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors within the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including its Outlook for 2021, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
ASSETS
March 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Real estate properties
$
3,230,418
3,159,497
Development and value-add properties
346,245
359,588
3,576,663
3,519,085
Less accumulated depreciation
(979,709)
(955,328)
2,596,954
2,563,757
Unconsolidated investment
7,646
7,446
Cash
68
21
Other assets
152,253
149,579
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,756,921
2,720,803
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Unsecured bank credit facilities
$
91,638
124,194
Unsecured debt
1,157,642
1,107,708
Secured debt
36,783
78,993
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
88,232
69,573
Other liabilities
65,828
69,817
Total Liabilities
1,440,123
1,450,285
EQUITY
Stockholders' Equity:
Common shares; $0.0001 par value; 70,000,000 shares authorized;
40,021,537 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021
and 39,676,828 at December 31, 2020
4
4
Excess shares; $0.0001 par value; 30,000,000 shares
authorized; no shares issued
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,652,445
1,610,053
Distributions in excess of earnings
(334,000)
(329,667)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,538)
(10,752)
Total Stockholders' Equity
1,315,911
1,269,638
Noncontrolling interest in joint ventures
887
880
Total Equity
1,316,798
1,270,518
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
2,756,921
2,720,803
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
REVENUES
Income from real estate operations
$
97,917
88,577
Other revenue
14
51
EXPENSES
97,931
88,628
Expenses from real estate operations
27,820
25,829
Depreciation and amortization
30,313
27,892
General and administrative
4,036
3,281
Indirect leasing costs
330
108
62,499
57,110
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
(8,276)
(8,457)
Other
201
237
NET INCOME
27,357
23,298
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint ventures
(18)
(1)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON
STOCKHOLDERS
27,339
23,297
Other comprehensive income (loss) - interest rate swaps
8,214
(15,790)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
$
35,553
7,507
BASIC PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
0.69
0.60
Weighted average shares outstanding
39,673
38,882
DILUTED PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
0.69
0.60
Weighted average shares outstanding
39,765
38,961
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2021
2020
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.
COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
27,339
23,297
Depreciation and amortization
30,313
27,892
Company's share of depreciation from unconsolidated investment
34
35
Depreciation and amortization from noncontrolling interest
-
(42)
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
$
57,686
51,182
NET INCOME
$
27,357
23,298
Interest expense (1)
8,276
8,457
Depreciation and amortization
30,313
27,892
Company's share of depreciation from unconsolidated investment
34
35
EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA")
65,980
59,682
Gain on sales of real estate investments and non-operating real estate
-
-
EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE ("EBITDAre")
$
65,980
59,682
DILUTED PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
0.69
0.60
FFO attributable to common stockholders
$
1.45
1.31
Weighted average shares outstanding for EPS and FFO purposes
39,765
38,961
Net of capitalized interest of $2,237 and $2,561 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
