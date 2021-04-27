Log in
EastGroup Properties : Q1 2021 Financial Supplement

04/27/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2021

FIRST QUARTER

Conference Call

877-240-5772 | ID - EastGroup April 28, 2021

11:00 a.m. Eastern Time webcast available at EastGroup.net

Supplemental Information

March 31, 2021

400 W. Parkway Place, Suite 100, Ridgeland, MS 39157 | TEL: 601-354-3555 | FAX: 601-352-1441 | EastGroup.net

Table of Contents

Financial Information:

Consolidated Balance Sheets.....................................................................................

3

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ............................

4

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures..................................................

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows....................................................................

7

Same Property Portfolio Analysis .............................................................................

8

Additional Financial Information ..............................................................................

9

Financial Statistics .....................................................................................................

10

Capital Deployment:

Development and Value-Add Properties Summary ..................................................

11

Development and Value-Add Properties Transferred to Real Estate Properties .......

12

Acquisitions and Dispositions ...................................................................................

13

Real Estate Improvements and Leasing Costs...........................................................

14

Property Information:

Leasing Statistics and Occupancy Summary.............................................................

15

Core Market Operating Statistics...............................................................................

16

Lease Expiration Summary........................................................................................

17

Top 10 Customers by Annualized Base Rent ............................................................

18

Capitalization:

Debt and Equity Market Capitalization .....................................................................

19

Continuous Common Equity Program.......................................................................

20

Debt-to-EBITDAre Ratios.........................................................................................

21

Other Information:

Outlook for 2021........................................................................................................

22

Glossary of REIT Terms............................................................................................

23

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements and certain other information contained herein, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "seek," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "targets," "intends," "should," "estimates," "could," "continue," "assume," "projects" or "plans" and variations of such words or similar expressions or the negative of such words, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to the Company and on assumptions it has made. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements should be considered as subject to the many risks and uncertainties that exist in the Company's operations and business environment. Such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to: international, national, regional and local economic conditions; the duration and extent of the impact of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and any related orders or other formal recommendations for social distancing on our business operations or the business operations of our tenants (including their ability to timely make rent payments) and the economy generally; disruption in supply and delivery chains; the general level of interest rates and ability to raise equity capital on attractive terms; financing risks, including the risks that our cash flows from operations may be insufficient to meet required payments of principal and interest, and we may be unable to refinance our existing debt upon maturity or obtain new financing on attractive terms or at all; the competitive environment in which the Company operates; fluctuations of occupancy or rental rates; potential defaults (including bankruptcies or insolvency) on or non-renewal of leases by tenants, or our ability to lease space at current or anticipated rents, particularly in light of the significant uncertainty as to when and the conditions under which current or potential tenants will be able to operate physical locations in the future; potential changes in the law or governmental regulations and interpretations of those laws and regulations, including changes in real estate laws or REIT or corporate income tax laws, and potential increases in real property tax rates; our ability to maintain our qualification as a REIT; acquisition and development risks, including failure of such acquisitions and development projects to perform in accordance with projections; natural disasters such as fires, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and earthquakes; pandemics, epidemics or other public health emergencies, such as the outbreak of COVID-19; the terms of governmental regulations that affect us and interpretations of those regulations, including the costs of compliance with those regulations, changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; credit risk in the event of non-performance by the counterparties to our interest rate swaps; lack of or insufficient amounts of insurance; litigation, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes; our ability to retain key personnel; the consequences of future terrorist attacks or civil unrest; and environmental liabilities, including costs, fines or penalties that may be incurred due to necessary remediation of contamination of properties presently owned or previously owned by us. All forward-looking statements should be read in light of the risks identified in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors within the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, including its Outlook for 2021, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)

ASSETS

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Real estate properties

$

3,230,418

3,159,497

Development and value-add properties

346,245

359,588

3,576,663

3,519,085

Less accumulated depreciation

(979,709)

(955,328)

2,596,954

2,563,757

Unconsolidated investment

7,646

7,446

Cash

68

21

Other assets

152,253

149,579

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,756,921

2,720,803

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Unsecured bank credit facilities

$

91,638

124,194

Unsecured debt

1,157,642

1,107,708

Secured debt

36,783

78,993

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

88,232

69,573

Other liabilities

65,828

69,817

Total Liabilities

1,440,123

1,450,285

EQUITY

Stockholders' Equity:

Common shares; $0.0001 par value; 70,000,000 shares authorized;

40,021,537 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021

and 39,676,828 at December 31, 2020

4

4

Excess shares; $0.0001 par value; 30,000,000 shares

authorized; no shares issued

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

1,652,445

1,610,053

Distributions in excess of earnings

(334,000)

(329,667)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(2,538)

(10,752)

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,315,911

1,269,638

Noncontrolling interest in joint ventures

887

880

Total Equity

1,316,798

1,270,518

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$

2,756,921

2,720,803

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

REVENUES

Income from real estate operations

$

97,917

88,577

Other revenue

14

51

EXPENSES

97,931

88,628

Expenses from real estate operations

27,820

25,829

Depreciation and amortization

30,313

27,892

General and administrative

4,036

3,281

Indirect leasing costs

330

108

62,499

57,110

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

Interest expense

(8,276)

(8,457)

Other

201

237

NET INCOME

27,357

23,298

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in joint ventures

(18)

(1)

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON

STOCKHOLDERS

27,339

23,297

Other comprehensive income (loss) - interest rate swaps

8,214

(15,790)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

35,553

7,507

BASIC PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

0.69

0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding

39,673

38,882

DILUTED PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

0.69

0.60

Weighted average shares outstanding

39,765

38,961

Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2021

2020

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC.

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

27,339

23,297

Depreciation and amortization

30,313

27,892

Company's share of depreciation from unconsolidated investment

34

35

Depreciation and amortization from noncontrolling interest

-

(42)

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

57,686

51,182

NET INCOME

$

27,357

23,298

Interest expense (1)

8,276

8,457

Depreciation and amortization

30,313

27,892

Company's share of depreciation from unconsolidated investment

34

35

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION ("EBITDA")

65,980

59,682

Gain on sales of real estate investments and non-operating real estate

-

-

EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE ("EBITDAre")

$

65,980

59,682

DILUTED PER COMMON SHARE DATA FOR NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

EASTGROUP PROPERTIES, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

0.69

0.60

FFO attributable to common stockholders

$

1.45

1.31

Weighted average shares outstanding for EPS and FFO purposes

39,765

38,961

  1. Net of capitalized interest of $2,237 and $2,561 for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastgroup Properties Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 20:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
