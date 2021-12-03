Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastman Amended $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility Includes Sustainability-Linked Terms

12/03/2021 | 02:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN), today announced amendments to and extension of its $1.5 billion five-year unsecured revolving credit facility (the “Credit Agreement”). The amendments include extension of the term of the existing $1.5 billion unsecured revolving credit agreement that was scheduled to expire in October of 2023 and addition of sustainability-linked pricing terms.

The term of the Credit Agreement is extended to December 3, 2026, with provisions to extend the maturity by up to two more years and to increase available borrowings to $2 billion. In addition to the company’s credit ratings, fees for the Credit Agreement will be based on Eastman performance in three sustainability-linked areas -- reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, plastic waste recycling, and increased percent of women in professional or managerial roles.

Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said, “Linking our revolving credit facility to our sustainability objectives supports our drive to create a sustainable and inclusive environment that holistically addresses climate change and the plastic waste crisis.”

More details on Eastman’s sustainability and inclusion and diversity commitments and progress can be found in its 2020 Sustainability Report and 2021 Inclusion and Diversity Report. The principal terms of the Credit Agreement are described in the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations – Liquidity and Other Financial Information – Credit Facility and Commercial Paper Borrowings” of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of Form 10-Q, and the amended Credit Agreement will be filed as an exhibit to the Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021.

The amended Credit Agreement was entered into with 15 banks, led by Citibank N.A. as administrative agent, joint lead arranger and co-sustainability agent. Other joint lead arrangers on this transaction are BofA Securities, Inc., JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and Mizuho Bank, LTD which also serves as the co-sustainability agent. Syndication agents are Bank of America, N.A, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., and Mizuho Bank, LTD. Document agents are Barclays Bank PLC, Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., Truist Bank, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
02:01pEastman Amended $1.5B Revolving Credit Facility Includes Sustainability-Linked Terms
BU
11:32aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Dec 03 - Eastman increases NPG prices on January 01, 2022
PU
12/02Eastman Chemical Raises Quarterly Cash Dividend 10% to $0.76 a Share, Payable Jan. 7 to..
MT
12/02Eastman Board Increases Dividend for 12th Consecutive Year
BU
12/02Eastman Chemical Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on January 7, 2022
CI
12/01EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Dec 01 - Periodic Audio selects Eastman Tritan copolyester for in..
PU
11/30EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Nov 30 - Amorepacific and Eastman partner to make meaningful adva..
PU
11/30Amorepacific and Eastman Partner to Make Meaningful Advances in Sustainable Packaging, ..
CI
11/23EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11/23Eastman Chemical Company Announces Resignation of Vanessa L. Allen Sutherland as Direct..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 209 M - -
Net income 2021 735 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 411 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 14 139 M 14 139 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 60,3%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 105,17 $
Average target price 132,10 $
Spread / Average Target 25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY2.41%14 139
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION6.90%86 695
AIR LIQUIDE8.68%77 977
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.4.56%46 870
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.59.21%34 404
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION76.15%30 576