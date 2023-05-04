Advanced search
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
04:03:45 2023-05-04 pm EDT
78.84 USD   -0.93%
Eastman Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results

05/04/2023 | 04:41pm EDT
At the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) annual meeting, stockholders:

  • reelected directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Brett D. Begemann, Eric L. Butler, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Linnie M. Haynesworth, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III to one-year terms;
  • ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2023;
  • approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s executive officers as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement (the “say-on-pay” vote);
  • approved that the “say-on-pay” advisory approval vote on executive compensation be held annually; and
  • rejected an advisory stockholder proposal requesting that the Board Chair be independent.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to stockholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available at investors.eastman.com, Annual Meeting. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC and also posted on investors.eastman.com.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenue of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


04:41pEastman Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results
BU
12:33pEastman Board Declares Dividend
BU
05/02Mizuho Adjusts Eastman Chemical's Price Target to $84 From $82, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/01KeyBanc Raises Price Target on Eastman Chemical to $106 From $96, Maintains Overweight ..
MT
05/01Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Eastman Chemical Company to $90 From $87, Keeps Equalw..
MT
04/28EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
04/28Transcript : Eastman Chemical Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2023
CI
04/27Eastman Chemical Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Drop; Reiterates 2023 Adjusted Profit Outl..
MT
04/27Eastman Chemical : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27Eastman Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 296 M - -
Net income 2023 903 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 560 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,97%
Capitalization 9 482 M 9 482 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 53,0%
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 79,58 $
Average target price 98,21 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher M. Killian Research Chemist
David Wayne Raisbeck Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-1.26%9 482
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD23.11%59 644
BASF SE-0.06%45 814
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-6.16%29 561
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-3.38%15 318
BRENNTAG SE23.91%12 640
