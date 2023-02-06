Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:58 2023-02-06 pm EST
89.99 USD   -0.23%
04:32pEastman Board Elects New Director
BU
01/31North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Down -3-
DJ
01/30Deutsche Bank Adjusts Eastman Chemical's Price Target to $92 From $96, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastman Board Elects New Director

02/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The Board of Directors of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) on February 3, 2023 elected Ms. Linnie M. Haynesworth as a director. Haynesworth was most recently the sector vice president and general manager of the Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division for Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NGC) Mission Systems Sector, where she was responsible for multiple $1 billion-plus divisions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005643/en/

Linnie Haynesworth (Photo: Business Wire)

Linnie Haynesworth (Photo: Business Wire)

Haynesworth has more than 30 years of industry experience in technology, including aerospace, intelligence and cybersecurity systems. She served as NGC’s division vice president for Aerospace Products and led large space program efforts. Haynesworth also held various senior-level roles at NGC within the areas of program management, supply chain, subcontract technical management and engineering, and served as the executive co-chair of the NGC’s Women in Leadership program.

“We are pleased to welcome Linnie to Eastman’s Board of Directors,” said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. “Linnie is a proven executive business leader who has demonstrated expertise in cyber security governance, enterprise strategy, large complex system development, and disruptive technology. We look forward to benefiting from her unique skills and extensive experience.”

In addition to her position on Eastman’s board of directors, Haynesworth currently serves on the boards of Micron Technology, Inc., Truist Financial Corporation, and Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Haynesworth received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2022 revenues of approximately $10.6 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 581 M - -
Net income 2022 965 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 3,34%
Capitalization 10 716 M 10 716 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 53,4%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 90,20 $
Average target price 97,10 $
Spread / Average Target 7,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher M. Killian Research Chemist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY10.76%10 716
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD18.34%59 197
BASF SE16.49%52 422
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.6.34%36 256
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.18%14 469
BRENNTAG SE18.79%11 894