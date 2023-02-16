Eastman CEO Mark Costa to Address Barclays Industrial Select Conference

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Industrial Select
Conference
Mark Costa, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 23, 2023, at 1:50 p.m. ET.
Live Webcast
Mr. Costa’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.
Replay
An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.
