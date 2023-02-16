Advanced search
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
2023-02-16
87.02 USD   -2.33%
10:04aEastman CEO Mark Costa to Address Barclays Industrial Select Conference
BU
02/15EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Page (form 10-K)
AQ
02/14Eastman Board Declares Dividend
BU
Eastman CEO Mark Costa to Address Barclays Industrial Select Conference

02/16/2023 | 10:04am EST
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):

Industrial Select

Conference

Mark Costa, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 23, 2023, at 1:50 p.m. ET.

 

 

Live Webcast

Mr. Costa’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.

 

 

Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 581 M - -
Net income 2022 965 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 3,38%
Capitalization 10 584 M 10 584 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 53,4%
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher M. Killian Research Chemist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY8.50%10 584
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD19.85%58 454
BASF SE11.45%49 317
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.11.23%34 973
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.37%14 185
BRENNTAG SE22.74%12 085