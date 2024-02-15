Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):

Industrial Select Conference

  

Mark Costa, Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 22, 2024 at 10:20 a.m. ET.

 

Live Webcast

  

Mr. Costa’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.

 

Replay

  

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

 