Eastman Chemical Company is specialized in the manufacturing and the marketing of chemicals, fibers and plastics. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - special plastics (30.3%); - additives, solvents, adhesives and polymers of specialties (29.9%); - performance chemical and intermediate products (28.6%); - fibers (9.7%): including fibers of cellulose acetate; - other (1.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (26.3%), Asia/Pacific (23.1%) and Latin America (5.8%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals