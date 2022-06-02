Log in
Eastman CFO Willie McLain to address the Deutsche Bank Global Materials Conference
BU
05/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street opens lower on inflation worries
05/31Credit Suisse Initiates Eastman Chemical at Outperform with $130 Price Target, Notes Large Potential to Re-Rate, Valuation Has Yet to Reflect Trends
MT
Eastman CFO Willie McLain to address the Deutsche Bank Global Materials Conference

06/02/2022
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):

Global Materials
Conference

Willie McLain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN), will address the Deutsche Bank Global Materials Conference on June 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

 

Live Webcast

Mr. McLain’s presentation will be webcast live on investors.eastman.com.

 

Replay

An audio replay of the presentation will be available at investors.eastman.com, events & presentations.

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
