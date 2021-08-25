Log in
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
Eastman Chemical : 2021, Aug 25 - Eastman increases PLASTICIZERS prices on September 10, 2021

08/25/2021 | 05:31pm EDT
KINGSPORT, Tenn., August 25, 2021- Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products September 10, 2021 or as contracts allow.

Eastman 168™ Non-Phthalate Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman VersaMax Plus™ Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DOP Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DOA Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of$USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DOM Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.08/LB ($USD 0.18/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ 425 Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ TOTM Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2018 revenues of approximately $10 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 21:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
