Eastman Chemical : 2021, Aug 25 - Eastman increases PLASTICIZERS prices on September 10, 2021

KINGSPORT, Tenn., August 25, 2021- Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products September 10, 2021 or as contracts allow.
Eastman 168™ Non-Phthalate Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.
Eastman VersaMax Plus™ Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.
Eastman™ DOP Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.
Eastman™ DOA Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of$USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.
Eastman™ DOM Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.08/LB ($USD 0.18/KG) in North America and Latin America.
Eastman™ 425 Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.
Eastman™ TOTM Plasticizer, all grades and packages : List and Off-List Price increase of $USD 0.06/LB ($USD 0.13/KG) in North America and Latin America.
