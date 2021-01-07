Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Eastman Chemical : 2021, Jan 07 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS and GLYCOL ETHERS ESTERS prices on Feb. 1, 2021

01/07/2021 | 10:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSPORT, Tenn. Jan. 7, 2020 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Feb. 1, or as contracts allow.

Eastman™ EB Solvent : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.04/LB ($USD 0.09/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Solvent : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.04/LB ($USD 0.09/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EB Acetate : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.04/LB ($USD 0.09/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Acetate : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.04/LB ($USD 0.09/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
 Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport,Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 15:43:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
10:44aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Jan 07 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS and GLYCOL ETH..
PU
10:03aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : Schedules Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results..
BU
01/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL : UBS Adjusts Eastman Chemical's Price Target to $110 From $97,..
MT
01/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Jan 06 - Axilone is first manufacturer of sustainable c..
PU
2020EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Tudor Pickering Holt Adjusts Eastman Chemical's Price Target ..
MT
2020EASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases ESTERS prices on January 01, 2021
AQ
2020EASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases ANHYDRIDES prices on Jan. 01, 2021
AQ
2020EASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases ESTERS prices on January 1, 2021
AQ
2020EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Dec 15 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on January 1, ..
PU
2020EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Dec 15 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on January 01,..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 397 M - -
Net income 2020 644 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 026 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,9x
Yield 2020 2,44%
Capitalization 14 513 M 14 513 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
EV / Sales 2021 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 103,06 $
Last Close Price 107,11 $
Spread / Highest target 16,7%
Spread / Average Target -3,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
David Wayne Raisbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY8.87%14 513
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION2.17%82 853
AIR LIQUIDE0.78%78 440
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.8.11%47 836
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.15.09%35 076
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.58%32 313
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ