Eastman Chemical : 2021, Jan 29 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on Feb. 15, 2021

KINGSPORT, Tenn. Jan. 29, 2020 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Feb. 15, or as contracts allow.

Eastman ™ N-Propyl Acetate : Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.05/LB ($USD 0.11/KG) in North America and Latin America.

