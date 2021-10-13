Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastman Chemical : 2021, Oct 13 - Eastman increases ACIDS prices on November 1, 2021

10/13/2021 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
KINGSPORT, Tenn. October 13, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products November 1, 2021 or as contracts allow.

Eastman™ Butyric Acid, All Grades and Package Types: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.10/LB ($USD 0.20/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ Propionic Acid, All Grades and Package Types: Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.10/LB ($USD 0.20/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 20:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
04:42pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 13 - Eastman increases ACIDS prices on November 1, 2021
PU
09:30aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : ranked in Fortune's Change the World list
AQ
10/12EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 12 - Eastman ranked in Fortune's Change the World list
PU
10/12EASTMAN : ranked in Fortune's Change the World list
BU
10/11EASTMAN CHEMICAL : KeyBanc Adjusts Eastman Chemical Company PT to $119 From $137, Maintain..
MT
10/11PRESS RELEASE : Sika proposes the election of lucrèce foufopoulos-de ridder to the board o..
DJ
10/05EASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases ESTERS prices on Nov. 1, 2021
AQ
10/04EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 04 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on Nov. 1, 2021
PU
10/04EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Completes Acquisition of PremiumShield
AQ
10/04EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Completes Acquisition of PremiumShield
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 031 M - -
Net income 2021 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 555 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 14 142 M 14 142 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 104,15 $
Average target price 137,56 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY4.37%14 142
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION27.42%102 861
AIR LIQUIDE3.05%75 464
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.13.83%50 941
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.67%32 401
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.60.38%32 159