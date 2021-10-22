Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastman Chemical : 2021, Oct 22 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on Nov. 15, 2021

10/22/2021 | 11:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSPORT, Tenn. Oct. 22, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products Nov. 15, or as contracts allow.

Eastman ™ N-Propyl Acetate: List Price increase of $USD 0.05/LB ($USD 0.11/KG) in North America and Latin America and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.05/LB ($USD 0.11/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 15:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
11:44aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 21 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on Nov. 1, 2021
PU
11:44aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 22 - Eastman increases ESTERS prices on Nov. 15, 2021
PU
10/21EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 21 - Molder, leading Japanese restaurant chain team up to rec..
PU
10/20EASTMAN CHEMICAL : RBC Cuts Price Target on Eastman Chemical to $115 From $120, Maintains ..
MT
10/19EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 19 - Ivenix selects Eastman Tritan™ copolyester for its..
PU
10/19Ivenix Selects Eastman Tritan Copolyester for Its New Infusion System
CI
10/15EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 15 - Eastman increases Acetate Tow prices on October 15, 2021
PU
10/14EASTMAN CHEMICAL : Current Report (Form 8-K)
PU
10/14Eastman Chemical Company Appoints Michelle R. Stewart as Corporate Controller and Chief..
CI
10/14EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2021, Oct 14 - Eastman increases Amines prices on November 1, 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 041 M - -
Net income 2021 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 563 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 14 587 M 14 587 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 107,43 $
Average target price 135,33 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY7.95%14 587
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION32.35%107 337
AIR LIQUIDE6.93%78 996
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.22.75%54 881
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.69.96%36 413
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.35%32 301