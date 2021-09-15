Log in
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Eastman Chemical : 2021, Sep 15 - Eastman increases NPG prices on October 01, 2021

09/15/2021 | 02:52pm EDT
KINGSPORT, Tenn., September 15, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products October 01, 2021 or as contracts allow.

Eastman NPG™ (Molten) : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.100/LB ($USD 0.220/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman NPG™ 90 : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.100/LB ($USD 0.220/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman NPG™ Glycol Platelets : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.100/LB ($USD 0.220/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 15 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2021 18:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 029 M - -
Net income 2021 739 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 546 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
Yield 2021 2,62%
Capitalization 14 189 M 14 189 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,87x
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 60,9%
