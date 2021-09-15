Eastman Chemical : 2021, Sep 15 - Eastman increases NPG prices on October 01, 2021





Eastman NPG™ (Molten) : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.100/LB ($USD 0.220/KG) in North America and Latin America.





Eastman NPG™ 90 : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.100/LB ($USD 0.220/KG) in North America and Latin America.





Eastman NPG™ Glycol Platelets : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.100/LB ($USD 0.220/KG) in North America and Latin America.







Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products October 01, 2021 or as contracts allow.

