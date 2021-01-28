Eastman Chemical : 4th Quarter - 2020 Presentation
Fourth-Quarter & Full-Year
2020 Financial Results
Mark Costa, Board Chair & CEO
Willie McLain, SVP & CFO
January 28th, 2021
2020 highlights
Took decisive action to protect employees and preserve operational integrity
Fourth consecutive year of free cash flow greater than $1 billion
Resilient performance driven by innovation portfolio, diverse end-markets, and decisive cost actions
Accelerated progress on our circular economy platform
Launched bold new commitments in our 2020 sustainability report
Recognized by several institutions as a leader in sustainability, diversity, and ethics
Tritan™ Renew named one of Popular Science's Greatest Innovations of 2020
4Q and FY 2020 financial results -Corporate
$2,186
$2,205
4Q20
4Q19
(1)% change
1% volume/mix
$329
$279
(3)% price
$1.69
$1.42
1% currency
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EPS
$8,473
$9,273
FY20
FY19
$1,389
(9)% change
$1,216
$7.13
$6.15
(5)% volume/mix
(4)% price
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
Adjusted EPS
4Q20 vs 4Q19
Record 4Q adjusted EPS
Strong recovery led by Advanced Materials
Continued progress on cost reduction actions
FY20 vs FY19
Portfolio proved resilient during global pandemic
Quick action taken to protect employees and ensure operational integrity
Earnings impact of aggressive inventory management partially offset by cost reduction actions
($ in millions, except EPS)
4Q and FY 2020 financial results -Advanced Materials
$674
$638
4Q20
4Q19
6% change
6% volume/mix
$138
(2)% price
$112
2% currency
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
$2,524
$2,688
FY20
FY19
$518
(6)% change
$448
(4)%
volume/mix
(2)% price
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
4Q20 vs 4Q19
Strong rebound in automotive end market
Continued strength in specialty plastics
Performance films mid-teens topline growth
FY20 vs FY19
Demand negatively impacted by COVID-19
Specialty plastics record EBIT
Strong recovery in 2H20
($ in millions)
4Q and FY 2020 financial results -Additives & Functional Products
$773
4Q20 vs 4Q19
$763
4Q20
4Q19
❖ Recovery in transportation,
excluding aviation fluids
1% change
❖ Continued solid demand in building
2% volume/mix
$118
$109
and construction
(3)% price
2% currency
Care Chemicals double digit topline growth
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
$3,022
$3,273
FY20
FY19
$550
(8)% change
$448
(4)%
volume/mix
(4)% price
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
FY20 vs FY19
Care Chemicals 5 percent volume/mix growth
Transportation end market, including aviation fluids, impacted by COVID-19
EBIT declined due to lower volume/mix and lower capacity utilization
($ in millions)
4Q and FY 2020 financial results -Chemical Intermediates
$531
$578
4Q20
4Q19
$36
(8)% change
(6)% volume/mix
$22
(3)% price
1% currency
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
FY20
FY19
4Q20 vs 4Q19
Lower volume driven mostly by site maintenance shutdowns and the discontinuation of certain product lines at our Singapore facility
Demand strengthened during the fourth quarter
Lower pricing due to lower raw material and energy prices
$2,443
$2,090
$171
(14)% change
(7)% volume/mix
(7)% price
$192
FY20 vs FY19
Strong performance in functional amines
Reduced demand due to COVID-19 for olefins, acetyls, and plasticizers
Substantially lower operating costs
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
($ in millions)
4Q and FY 2020 financial results -Fibers
$208
$226
4Q20
4Q19
(8)% change
(6)% volume/mix
$50
$40
(2)% price
Sales revenueAdjusted EBIT
$837
$869
FY20
FY19
$180
$194
(4)% change
(2)% volume/mix
(2)% price
Sales revenue
Adjusted EBIT
4Q20 vs 4Q19
Acetate tow volume stable
Price decline due to previously negotiated multi-year contracts
Volume/mix lower due to the discontinuation of a tobacco specialty product and weakness in textiles due to COVID-19
FY20 vs FY19
COVID-19negatively impacted the textile end market
Price declined due to previously negotiated multi-year contracts
Capacity utilization headwinds
($ in millions)
Full-year 2020 cash flow and other financial highlights
$1.5
billion
cash from operations
$1.1
billion
Free cash flow
Returned $418
million
to stockholders by dividends and share repurchases
Increased dividend for
11th
consecutive
year
Net debt
reduced by
greater than
$600
million
excluding the impact of FX
Net debt to
adjusted
EBITDA
~2.8x
2020 adjusted
effective tax rate
~15.5%
2021 outlook
Growth drivers
Near-term uncertainties / headwinds
Significant asset utilization tailwind of ~$100M
Cost structure ~flat vs. 2020
Sales volume growth driven by:
Benefit of innovation-driven growth model
Continued recovery in key end markets, including auto, building & construction, and durables
Product mix improvement
Visibility limited due to continued impact of COVID-19 and other macroeconomic uncertainties
Rising raw material, energy, and logistics costs
Lower pension costs
Disciplined capital allocation
Full-year 2021 adjusted EPS projected to be 20-30% higher than 2020 adjusted EPS
Projected 2021 free cash flow > $1.0 billion for 5th consecutive year
Three simultaneous global crises need solutions
12
Macro trends have been central to our strategy for over a decade
CARING FOR SOCIETY
CLIMATE
CIRCULARITY
Carbon Renewal Technology
Replacing
VOC/odor-free
Light-weighting
Naia™ Renew
Treva™ in
antibiotics in
hygiene
electric vehicles
in textiles
ophthalmics
feed additives
Polyester Renewal Technology
BPA-free in
BPA-free in food
Improving energy
Improving energy
Tritan™ Renew
Cristal™ Renew
medical
and beverage
efficiency in housing
efficiency in auto
in durables,
in cosmetics
packaging coatings
electronics,
hydration, etc.
Plastics are essential to the quality of life
HYDRATE FEED CARE
Plastics help to deliver hydration
Advanced packaging technologies preserve
Plastics improve sterility, patient safety,
to those who need it
fruits, vegetables, & meats
and comfort in therapies
Global brands making significant commitments to reduce plastic waste
40% recycled content
50% recycled content
by 2025
To source 100%
50% reduction in
by 2025
recycled or renewable
virgin plastic by 2030
30% recycled content
materials
Use only renewable or
50% recycled content
by 2025
recycled materials in
by 2030
all products by 2025
30% recycled content for all
By 2030, MOVE TO
100% circular products by 2030
20% renewable and
ZERO is Nike's journey
25% recycled content
plastic packaging by 2025
towards zero carbon
recycled plastics by 2025
and zero waste
by 2025
35% recycled content for all
25% recycled content
30% recycled content
Iconic bricks 100%
plastic packaging by 2025
by 2025
by 2025
sustainable by 2030
Source: Ellen McArthur Foundation website for signatories to New Global Plastics Economy Commitment and company public information
15
Both mechanical and molecular recycling are required to eliminate waste and create a truly circular economy
+
MECHANICAL RECYCLING
Most carbon efficient when possible
Optimal GHG footprint, existing infrastructure
Limited to clean sources; majority must be downcycled or not recycled at all
Performance and quality limitations
Quality degrades with each cycle…eventually, everything becomes waste
MOLECULAR RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY
Necessary to renew material and avoid end of life
Eastman technologies deliver an improved GHG footprint when compared to processes using fossil feedstocks
Can recycle materials that have little value or can not be mechanically recycled
A+
No performance tradeoffs…upcycles the material
back to premium quality / performance
Enables infinite ability to recycle polymer for a truly circular economy
Consumers are paying premiums for sustainable products to solve these challenges
Average Western European recycled food grade PET pricing
Polyester renewal technology creates value from waste
Eastman is providing technology solutions for the circular economy
Feedstocks
End products
PET-only waste such as colored PET, films, and fibers from textiles and carpets
Polyester renewal technology (PRT)
Our polyester renewal technology reduces greenhouse gas emissions
by 20-30% when compared to processes using fossil feedstocks
18
Eastman to build one of the world's largest plastic to plastic molecular recycling facilities
Taking the next step on our circular economy journey
2021-2022: ~$250M capital investment
ROIC >15%
Polymer intermediate capacity to make 150
- 200 kmt of polymer
Unique ability to use low-quality /low-cost feedstocks
Begin construction mid-year 2021
Mechanical completion expected by year-end 2022
Advantaged scale and integration, including carbon renewal technology
Product mix upgrade over time
Option to add capacity as adoption gains momentum
Expect molecular recycling initiatives to contribute to >$600M of new business revenue in the coming years
Methanolysis facility to have a positive impact on the planet
PLASTIC CONSUMED AS
RAW MATERIAL
~110,000 MT1
per year
or the equivalent of
or
or
~11 BILLION
~790 MILLION
~2.7 BILLION
water bottles
polyester t-shirts
shampoo bottles
REDUCTION IN GREENHOUSE
GAS EMISSIONS
>45,000 MT2
or the equivalent of
115,000,000 miles driven3
Pursuing partnerships to scale up our innovative solutions across the globe
1 - Projected Eastman annual capacity for methanolysis facility 2 - Projected greenhouse gas improvement over conventionally produced intermediates 3 - Calculated using the EPA Greenhouse Gas Equivalency Calculator
20
Enhancing the quality of life in a material way
We are proving what can be donetoday.
We expect to use ~250 million pounds of plastic waste annually by 2025 and ~500 million by 2030.
We are committed to reducing our absolute greenhouse gas Scope 1 and 2 emissions by one-third by 2030 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
We will not move forward with a technology that does not have a better carbon footprint.
Eastman can help enable a circular economy while making an attractive return on our investment.
Appendix
Key underlying assumptions and guidance for FY2021
Modeling items:
Interest expense of ~$200 million
Income tax rate, as adjusted, of 15 - 16%
Depreciation and amortization of ~$570 million
Capital expenditures between $500 and $525 million
Net debt to be reduced by ~$300 million
Available strategic cash $350 to $400 million
Bolt-onM&A / share repurchases
Pension tailwind of ~$25 million recorded in Corporate Other
Key assumptions:
Economic activity recovering from the impact of COVID-19 but pace of recovery is uncertain
Brent crude oil prices ~$60
Euro to USD ~$1.20
23
2021 quarterly forecasted change in manufacturing maintenance shutdown cost by segment - year-over-year & sequential
Q121
Q221
Q321
Q421
FY21 vs
Q121 vs
Q221 vs
Q321 vs
Q421 vs
y/y
y/y
y/y
y/y
FY20
Q420
Q121
Q221
Q321
Advanced Materials
-
-
-
-
-
10
(5)
-
-
Additives & Functional Products
-
(15)
5
5
(5)
5
(20)
15
-
Chemical Intermediates
-
(15)
5
5
(5)
5
(15)
15
-
Fibers
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5)
5
-
Total
-
(30)
10
10
(10)
20
(45)
35
-
favorable/(unfavorable) approximate change in manufacturing maintenance shutdown period costs, in millions ($)
24
Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA to Net Earnings reconciliation
(Dollars in millions)
2019
2020
Net earnings
$
762
$
489
Plus:
Depreciation
450
445
Amortization
161
129
Net interest expense
218
210
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
140
41
EBITDA
$
1,731
$
1,314
Add back:
Mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefits (gains) losses
143
240
Asset impairments and restructuring charges (gains), net
126
227
Early debt extinguishment and other related costs
-
1
Adjusted EBITDA
2,000
1,782
