EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY (EMN)

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/28 04:10:00 pm
99.92 USD -0.38%
Eastman Chemical : 4th Quarter - 2020 Press Release

01/28/2021 | 05:32pm EST
Eastman Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial results.

(In millions, except per share amounts)

4Q20

4Q19

FY20

FY19

Sales revenue

$2,186

$2,205

$8,473

$9,273

Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT")

76

62

741

1,120

Adjusted EBIT*

329

279

1,216

1,389

Earnings per diluted share

0.23

0.19

3.50

5.48

Adjusted earnings per diluted share*

1.69

1.42

6.15

7.13

Net cash provided by operating activities

406

671

1,455

1,504

Free cash flow*

301

554

1,072

1,079

*For non-core and unusual items excluded from adjusted earnings and for adjusted provision for income taxes, calculation of free cash flow, segment adjusted EBIT margins, and net debt, and reconciliations to reported company and segment earnings and to cash provided by operating activities and total borrowings for all periods presented in this release, see Tables 3A, 3B, 4, 5A, 5B, and 6.

"Despite unprecedented challenges related to COVID-19, our financial performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year demonstrates the resilience of our people and our portfolio," said Mark Costa, Board Chair and CEO. "We delivered record fourth-quarter adjusted EPS and resilient full-year EPS, reflecting the value of serving a diverse set of end markets, the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model, and our continued aggressive management of costs. We did an outstanding job of protecting our employees and maintaining the operational integrity of our facilities around the world during the global pandemic. In addition, given the uncertainties through the year, we took aggressive actions to prioritize cash flow and liquidity that resulted in greater than $1 billion of free cash flow for the fourth consecutive year. I'm incredibly proud and appreciative of all that our employees did to deliver these excellent results."

Segment Results 4Q 2020 versus 4Q 2019

Additives & Functional Products - Sales revenue increased 1 percent driven by 2 percent volume / mix growth. Lower pricing of 3 percent was mostly offset by a favorable currency impact of 2 percent.

Double-digit growth in coatings additives was due to improving demand in the transportation end market and continued solid demand in building and construction. Care chemicals also had double-digit growth due to continued strength in the personal care end market. These gains were partially offset by continued weakness in the aviation end market, which has minimally recovered from the impact of COVID-19. The decline in

price was mostly due to lower raw material prices and competitive pressure in product lines constituting about one-third of AFP segment revenues (including adhesives and tire additives) that are under strategic review.

Adjusted EBIT increased due to cost reduction actions, partially offset by higher inventory costs resulting from lower capacity utilization earlier in the year and modest spread compression for products in the one-third of the AFP segment. The adjusted EBIT margin increased by 100 basis points.

Advanced Materials - Sales revenue increased 6 percent driven by 6 percent volume / mix growth. Lower pricing of 2 percent was offset by a favorable currency impact of 2 percent.

All businesses delivered revenue growth in the fourth quarter, led by performance films, which delivered mid-teens growth, continuing what has been a resilient year due to our innovation and market development efforts. Specialty plastics had a record fourth quarter for both revenue and earnings driven by continued strength across its end markets, including consumer durables and packaging. The decline in price was due to lower raw material prices, particularly for paraxylene.

Reported and adjusted EBIT increased to record fourth-quarter levels due to volume / mix growth and cost reduction actions. The adjusted EBIT margin increased by 290 basis points.

Chemical Intermediates - Sales revenue declined 8 percent driven by a 6 percent volume / mix decline. Lower selling prices of 3 percent were partially offset by a 1 percent favorable currency impact.

Demand across many products lines strengthened during the fourth quarter. The 6 percent volume decline was mostly due to site maintenance shutdowns and the discontinuation of certain product lines at our Singapore facility. The discontinuation of these products is expected to negatively impact CI sales volume / mix approximately 5 percent in 2021 but have a favorable impact on EBIT. Lower pricing was due to lower raw material and energy prices.

Reported and adjusted EBIT increased due to lower maintenance shutdown costs and cost reduction actions, partially offset by modest spread compression.

Fibers - Sales revenue declined 8 percent due to a 6 percent decline in volume / mix and a 2 percent decline in price.

Product mix was negatively impacted by the discontinuation of a tobacco specialty product and volume declined due to continued weakness in the textiles end market as a result of COVID-19. Acetate tow volume was stable. Price declined due to previously negotiated multi-year contracts for acetate tow.

EBIT decreased due to less favorable product mix and lower prices.

Corporate Results 2020 versus 2019

Sales revenue decreased 9 percent, mostly attributed to the negative impact of COVID-19 on global economic growth and on demand for certain products. Volume / mix was lower by 5 percent, which was resilient given the challenging market conditions. The slowdown in the global economy impacted all segments, particularly product lines used in transportation, building and construction, consumer durables, and textiles end markets. Pricing declined 4 percent with the largest impact in Chemical Intermediates. The drop in prices in 2020 was primarily driven by lower raw material and energy prices. Currency exchange impact was neutral for all segments.

In response to the global pandemic, Eastman took several actions to improve results, further bolster our strong financial position, and ensure the integrity of our operations. Cost savings, both temporary and structural, totaled approximately $150 million for the year. These savings were more than offset by approximately $200 million of higher costs resulting from lower capacity utilization in response to weakened demand for certain products as a result of COVID-19 including approximately $100 million of costs related to inventory reduction as part of the prioritization of cash generation in 2020.

Adjusted EBIT decreased due to lower capacity utilization and lower volume / mix, partially offset by cost reduction actions. Spreads were flat.

Segment Results 2020 versus 2019

Additives & Functional Products - Sales revenue declined 8 percent due to 4 percent lower pricing and 4 percent lower volume / mix.

The decline in price was mostly due to lower raw material prices and competitive pressure in the one-third of the AFP segment. Product lines serving end markets most impacted by COVID-19 had the largest decline in revenue, particularly aviation fluids and tire additives. Care chemicals had 5 percent volume / mix growth due to strengthened demand in more resilient end markets, particularly personal care.

Adjusted EBIT decreased due to lower volume / mix and lower capacity utilization, partially offset by cost reduction actions.

Advanced Materials - Sales revenue declined 6 percent due to a 4 percent decline in volume / mix and a 2 percent decline in price.

An advanced interlayers volume decline more than offset specialty plastics volume growth. COVID-19 had a significant impact on advanced interlayers results, mostly due to lower auto builds. Specialty plastics had a record year for both revenue and earnings as end-market diversification proved valuable as demand remained solid for durables and packaging applications due to the pandemic. Performance films leveraged recent

innovation and market development investments and significantly outpaced global auto sales in 2020. The decline in price was due to lower raw material prices, particularly for paraxylene. The strong recovery in the second half of the year helped to mitigate the impact of higher costs resulting from aggressive inventory management in the second quarter.

Reported and adjusted EBIT decreased due to lower capacity utilization and lower volume / mix, partially offset by cost reduction actions and lower raw material costs.

Chemical Intermediates - Sales revenue declined 14 percent due to 7 percent declines for both volume / mix and price.

The segment revenue declines were mostly due to reduced demand and lower raw material prices due to COVID-19 for olefins, acetyls, and plasticizers products. Revenue for the functional amines product line, sold mostly into agriculture end markets, was stable.

Reported and adjusted EBIT decreased due to lower capacity utilization, lower volume, and lower spreads, and partially offset by cost reduction actions and technology licensing earnings.

Fibers - Sales revenue declined 4 percent due to 2 percent declines for both volume / mix and price.

The volume decline was primarily due to the negative impact on demand from COVID-19 on the global textiles market. Volume was also negatively impacted by the discontinuation of a tobacco specialty product. Price declined due to previously negotiated multi-year contracts for acetate tow.

EBIT decreased due to lower capacity utilization and less favorable product mix, partially offset by cost reduction actions.

Cash Flow

In 2020, cash from operating activities was $1.5 billion and free cash flow (cash from operating activities less net capital expenditures) was $1.1 billion and flat to 2019, despite headwinds from lower cash earnings. See Tables 5A and 5B. In 2020, the company returned $418 million to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases and reduced net debt (total borrowings less cash and cash equivalents) by $656 million excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates. See Table 6.

Priorities for uses of available cash for 2021 include payment of the quarterly dividend, the reduction of net debt, bolt-on acquisitions, and share repurchases.

2021 Outlook

Commenting on the outlook for full-year 2021, Costa said: "We enter 2021 having delivered record fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) and strong free cash flow, as the global economy continues to recover. However, we still face uncertainty due to COVID-19 as we move forward into 2021. In this uncertainty, I am incredibly proud of how our team is focused on what we can control, starting with growing new business revenue by leveraging our innovation-driven growth model, which is enabling us to perform better than our recovering end markets, particularly for many of our specialty products. We also continue to aggressively manage costs and remain focused on disciplined capital allocation. Building on our strong recovery in the fourth quarter, we expect 2021 adjusted EPS to be 20 to 30% higher than 2020 adjusted EPS. And with our continued emphasis on cash generation, we expect our free cash flow to be greater than $1 billion for the fifth consecutive year."

The full-year 2021 projected earnings exclude any non-core, unusual or nonrecurring items. Our financial results forecasts do not include non-core items (such as mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit gain or loss and asset impairments and restructuring charges) or any unusual or non-recurring items, and we accordingly are unable to reconcile projected earnings excluding non-core and any unusual or non-recurring items to reported GAAP earnings without unreasonable efforts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning current expectations and assumptions for future global economic conditions and the impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic on demand in key end markets; competitive position and acceptance of specialty products in key markets; mix of products sold; capacity utilization, manufacturing costs, and cost reductions; and revenue, earnings, cash flow, cash and cash equivalents, and debt repayment for first quarter and full-year 2021. Such expectations and assumptions are based upon certain preliminary information, internal estimates, and management assumptions, expectations, and plans, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in projecting future conditions, events, and results. Actual results could differ materially from expectations and assumptions expressed in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such expectations are and will be detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Form 10-Q filed for third quarter 2020 available, and the Form 10-K to be filed for full year 2020 and to be available on the Eastman web site at www.eastman.comin the Investors, SEC filings section.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Eastman will host a conference call with industry analysts on January 29, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. To listen to the live webcast of the conference call and view the

accompanying slides and prepared remarks, go to investors.eastman.com, Events & Presentations. The slides and prepared remarks to be discussed during the call and webcast will be available at investors.eastman.comat approximately 5:00 p.m. ET on January 28, 2021. To listen via telephone, the dial-in number is 323-794-2588, passcode number 4526034. A web replay, a replay in downloadable MP3 format, and the accompanying slides and prepared remarks will be available at investors.eastman.com, Events & Presentations. A telephone replay will be available continuously from 11:00 a.m. ET, January 29, 2021 to 11:00 a.m. ET, February 8, 2021 at 888-203-1112 or 719- 457-0820, passcode 4526034.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world- class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.

# # #

Contacts:

Media: Tracy Kilgore Addington

423-224-0498 / tracy@eastman.com

Investors: Greg Riddle

212-835-1620 / griddle@eastman.com

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

January 28, 2021

For Eastman Chemical Company Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Release

Table of Contents

Item

Table 1

Statements of Earnings

Table 2A

Segment Sales Information

Table 2B

Sales Revenue Change

Table 2C

Sales by Customer Location

Table 3A

Segment, Other, and Company Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes

Reconciliations

Table 3B

Segment Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Margins

Table 4

Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings, and Earnings Per Share

Reconciliations

Table 5A

Statements of Cash Flows

Table 5B

Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

Table 6

Total Borrowings to Net Debt Reconciliations

Page

1

2

2

2

3

4

5

7

8

8

Table 1 - Statements of Earnings

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts; unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales

$

2,186

$

2,205

$

8,473

$

9,273

Cost of sales

1,660

1,708

6,498

7,039

Gross profit

526

497

1,975

2,234

Selling, general and administrative expenses

174

176

654

691

Research and development expenses

57

60

226

234

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

12

74

227

126

Other components of post-employment (benefit) cost, net (1)

209

122

119

60

Other (income) charges, net

(2)

3

8

3

Earnings before interest and taxes

76

62

741

1,120

Net interest expense

51

53

210

218

Early debt extinguishment costs

-

-

1

-

Earnings before income taxes

25

9

530

902

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

(9)

(18)

41

140

Net earnings

34

27

489

762

Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

2

1

11

3

Net earnings attributable to Eastman

$

32

$

26

$

478

$

759

Basic earnings per share attributable to Eastman

$

0.23

$

0.19

$

3.53

$

5.52

Diluted earnings per share attributable to Eastman

$

0.23

$

0.19

$

3.50

$

5.48

Shares (in millions) outstanding at end of period

135.9

136.0

135.9

136.0

Shares (in millions) used for earnings per share calculation

Basic

135.6

135.9

135.5

137.4

Diluted

137.0

137.1

136.5

138.5

  1. Includes mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit plans loss, net. See Table 3A.

1

Table 2A - Segment Sales Information

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales by Segment

Additives & Functional Products

$

773

$

763

$

3,022

$

3,273

Advanced Materials

674

638

2,524

2,688

Chemical Intermediates

531

578

2,090

2,443

Fibers

208

226

837

869

Total Eastman Chemical Company

$

2,186

$

2,205

$

8,473

$

9,273

Table 2B - Sales Revenue Change

Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

Change in Sales Revenue Due To

(Unaudited)

Revenue

Volume /

Exchange

Product Mix

Price Effect

Rate

% Change

Effect

Effect

Additives & Functional Products

1

%

2

%

(3) %

2

%

Advanced Materials

6

%

6

%

(2) %

2

%

Chemical Intermediates

(8) %

(6) %

(3) %

1

%

Fibers

(8) %

(6) %

(2) %

-

%

Total Eastman Chemical Company

(1) %

1

%

(3) %

1

%

Twelve Months 2020 Compared to Twelve Months 2019

Change in Sales Revenue Due To

(Unaudited)

Revenue

Volume /

Exchange

Product Mix

Price Effect

Rate

% Change

Effect (1)

Effect

Additives & Functional Products

(8) %

(4) %

(4) %

-

%

Advanced Materials

(6) %

(4) %

(2) %

-

%

Chemical Intermediates

(14) %

(7) %

(7) %

-

%

Fibers

(4) %

(2) %

(2) %

-

%

Total Eastman Chemical Company

(9) %

(5) %

(4) %

-

%

  1. Full year 2020 included $18 million of licensing revenue in the Chemical Intermediates segment.

Table 2C - Sales by Customer Location

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Sales by Customer Location

United States and Canada

$

919

$

924

$

3,579

$

3,885

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

586

595

2,299

2,544

Asia Pacific

546

549

2,111

2,278

Latin America

135

137

484

566

Total Eastman Chemical Company

$

2,186

$

2,205

$

8,473

$

9,273

2

Table 3A - Segment, Other, and Company

Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Reconciliations (1)

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Additives & Functional Products

Earnings before interest and taxes

$

118

$

59

$

312

$

496

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

-

50

136

54

Excluding non-core item

118

109

448

550

Advanced Materials

Earnings before interest and taxes

134

111

427

517

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net (2)

3

1

13

1

Accelerated depreciation (2)

1

-

8

-

Excluding non-core items

138

112

448

518

Chemical Intermediates

Earnings before interest and taxes

35

-

166

170

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net (3)

1

22

5

22

Excluding non-core item

36

22

171

192

Fibers

Earnings before interest and taxes

40

50

180

194

Other

Loss before interest and taxes

(251)

(158)

(344)

(257)

Mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit

plans loss, net (4)

240

143

240

143

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net (5)

8

1

73

49

Excluding non-core items

(3)

(14)

(31)

(65)

Total Eastman Chemical Company

Earnings before interest and taxes

76

62

741

1,120

Mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit plans

loss, net

240

143

240

143

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

12

74

227

126

Accelerated depreciation

1

-

8

-

Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core

$

329

$

279

$

1,216

$

1,389

items

Company Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes

Reconciliations by Line Items

Earnings before interest and taxes

$

76

$

62

$

741

$

1,120

Costs of sales

1

-

8

-

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

12

74

227

126

Other components of post-employment (benefit) cost, net

240

143

240

143

Total earnings before interest and taxes excluding non-core

$

329

$

279

$

1,216

$

1,389

items

  1. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Qfor description of first nine months 2020 non-core items. See "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-Kfor 2019 for description of the 2019 non-core and unusual items.
  2. Fourth quarter 2020 charges for severance and accelerated depreciation related to the closure of an advanced interlayers manufacturing facility in North America.
  3. Fourth quarter 2020 severance charges for the previously reported plan to discontinue production of certain products at the Singapore manufacturing site by the end of 2020.
  4. Losses resulting from changes in discount rates and other actuarial assumptions and the differences between actual and expected returns on plan assets.
  5. Fourth quarter 2020 charges for severance and related costs as part of business improvement and cost reduction initiatives.

3

Table 3B - Segment Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Before Interest and Taxes Margins(1)(2)

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

Adjusted

EBIT

EBIT

EBIT

EBIT

EBIT

Margin

EBIT

Margin

EBIT

Margin

EBIT

Margin

Additives & Functional

$

118

15.3 %

$

109

14.3 %

$

448

14.8 %

$

550

16.8 %

Products

Advanced Materials

138

20.5 %

112

17.6 %

448

17.7 %

518

19.3 %

Chemical Intermediates

36

6.8 %

22

3.8 %

171

8.2 %

192

7.9 %

Fibers

40

19.2 %

50

22.1 %

180

21.5 %

194

22.3 %

Total segment EBIT excluding

332

15.2 %

293

13.3 %

1,247

14.7 %

1,454

15.7 %

non-core items

Other

(3)

(14)

(31)

(65)

Total EBIT excluding non-core

$

329

15.1 %

$

279

12.7 %

$

1,216

14.4 %

$

1,389

15.0 %

items

  1. For identification of excluded non-core items and reconciliations to GAAP EBIT, see Table 3A.
  2. Adjusted EBIT margin is non-GAAP EBIT divided by GAAP sales. See Table 2Afor sales.

4

Table 4 - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,

and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

Fourth Quarter 2020

Provision

for

Net Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

(Benefit

Attributable to Eastman

Before

Before

from)

Effective

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts,

Interest

Income

Income

Income

After Tax

Per Diluted

unaudited)

and Taxes

Taxes

Taxes

Tax Rate

Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

76

$

25

$

(9)

(42)%

$

32

$

0.23

Non-Core Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring

12

12

2

10

0.07

charges, net

Accelerated depreciation

1

1

-

1

0.01

Mark-to-market pension and other

240

240

60

180

1.32

postretirement benefit plans loss, net

Interim adjustment to tax provision (2)

-

-

(9)

9

0.06

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core items

and with adjusted provision for income

taxes)

$

329

$

278

$

44

16 %

$

232

$

1.69

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, unaudited)

As reported (GAAP)

Non-Core Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring charges, net

Mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit plans loss, net

Interim adjustment to tax provision (2)

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core items and with adjusted provision for income taxes)

Fourth Quarter 2019

Provision

for

Net Earnings

Earnings

Earnings

(Benefit

Effective

Attributable to Eastman

Before

Before

from)

Interest

Income

Income

Income

After Tax

Per Diluted

and Taxes

Taxes

Taxes

Tax Rate

Share

$

62

$

9

$

(18)

(237)%

$

26

$

0.19

74

74

-

74

0.53

143

143

34

109

0.80

-

-

13

(13)

(0.10)

$

279

$

226

$

29

13 %

$

196

$

1.42

  1. See Table 3Afor description of fourth quarter 2020 and 2019 non-core items excluded from non-GAAP EBIT. Provision for income taxes for non-core items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.
  2. Fourth quarter 2020 and 2019 is a reconciliation of the adjustments made in interim quarters to reflect the previously forecasted full year effective tax rate.

5

Table 4 - Non-GAAP Earnings Before Interest and Taxes, Net Earnings,

and Earnings Per Share Reconciliations (continued)

Twelve Months 2020

Earnings

Earnings

Provision

Net Earnings

Effective

Attributable to Eastman

Before

Before

for

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts,

Interest

Income

Income

Income

After Tax

Per Diluted

unaudited)

and Taxes

Taxes

Taxes

Tax Rate

Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

741

$

530

$

41

8 %

$

478

$

3.50

Non-Core Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring

227

227

53

174

1.28

charges, net

Accelerated depreciation

8

8

2

6

0.05

Mark-to-market pension and other

240

240

60

180

1.32

postretirement benefit plans loss, net

Early debt extinguishment costs (2)

-

1

-

1

-

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core items)

$

1,216

$

1,006

$

156

16 %

$

839

$

6.15

Twelve Months 2019

Earnings

Earnings

Provision

Net Earnings

Effective

Attributable to Eastman

Before

Before

for

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts,

Interest

Income

Income

Income

After Tax

Per Diluted

unaudited)

and Taxes

Taxes

Taxes

Tax Rate

Share

As reported (GAAP)

$

1,120

$

902

$

140

16 %

$

759

$

5.48

Non-Core or Unusual Items: (1)

Asset impairments and restructuring

126

126

13

113

0.81

charges, net

Mark-to-market pension and other

143

143

34

109

0.79

postretirement benefit plans loss, net

Adjustments from tax law changes and

-

-

(7)

7

0.05

outside-U.S. entity reorganizations

Non-GAAP (Excluding non-core and

unusual items)

$

1,389

$

1,171

$

180

15 %

$

988

$

7.13

  1. See Table 3Afor description of 2020 and 2019 non-core items excluded from non-GAAP EBIT. Provision for income taxes for non-core and unusual items is calculated using the tax rate for the jurisdiction where the gains are taxable and the expenses are deductible.
  2. Unamortized costs recognized due to early repayment of term loan credit agreement debt.

6

Table 5A - Statements of Cash Flows

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating activities

Net earnings

$

34

$

27

$

489

$

762

Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by

operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

145

149

574

611

Mark-to-market pension and other postretirement benefit plans

240

143

240

143

loss, net

Asset impairment charges

1

72

146

72

Early debt extinguishment costs

-

-

1

-

Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes

(114)

10

(128)

23

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of

acquisitions and divestitures:

(Increase) decrease in trade receivables

59

220

(31)

170

(Increase) decrease in inventories

(25)

42

291

(80)

Increase (decrease) in trade payables

113

156

(100)

(27)

Pension and other postretirement contributions (in excess of ) less

(28)

(22)

(136)

(119)

than expenses

Variable compensation (in excess of) less than expenses

62

53

87

38

Other items, net

(81)

(179)

22

(89)

Net cash provided by operating activities

406

671

1,455

1,504

Investing activities

Additions to properties and equipment

(105)

(117)

(383)

(425)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(1)

-

(1)

(48)

Other items, net

(6)

(3)

(10)

(7)

Net cash used in investing activities

(112)

(120)

(394)

(480)

Financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in commercial paper and other

(135)

(219)

(121)

(70)

borrowings

Proceeds from borrowings

-

125

249

460

Repayment of borrowings

(185)

(375)

(435)

(760)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(89)

(85)

(358)

(343)

Treasury stock purchases

-

-

(60)

(325)

Other items, net

27

(2)

21

(5)

Net cash used in financing activities

(382)

(556)

(704)

(1,043)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2

2

3

(3)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(86)

(3)

360

(22)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

650

207

204

226

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

564

$

204

$

564

$

204

7

Table 5B - Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow Reconciliations

Fourth Quarter

Twelve Months

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

406

$

671

$

1,455

$

1,504

Capital expenditures

(105)

(117)

(383)

(425)

Free cash flow

$

301

$

554

$

1,072

$

1,079

Table 6 - Total Borrowings to Net Debt Reconciliations

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in millions, unaudited)

2020

2019

Total borrowings

$

5,618

$

5,782

Less: Cash and cash equivalents

564

204

Net debt (1)

$

5,054

$

5,578

  1. Includes non-cash impact of foreign currency exchange rates of $132 million in 2020 and $(25) million in 2019.

8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2021 22:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
