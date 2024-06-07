JUNE 06, 2024 / 2:30PM, EMN.N - Eastman Chemical Co at Deutsche Bank Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference

Willie McLain - Eastman Chemical Company - EVP & CFO

I think it's just acknowledging that we had more issues with, I'll call it the transition from operating to achieving the rates and the conversion. And I think we've highlighted that was for six weeks or so. So, it's an acknowledgment of that, David, obviously, as we think about also achieving the overall broader results, both corporately, which includes the $75 million, but also advanced materials.

And you also saw us go from greater than 450 to the range that you raised that for Advanced Materials. So, as we collectively look at the strengths of our specialties and that transition, it's also reaffirming that we're confident in the direction and the path that we're headed.

It may not be precisely there, but milestones, but the direction and the confidence that we have, and we will demonstrate that over the next six to nine months.

Dave Begleiter - Deutsche Bank's US Chemicals - Analyst

You might have where there's material that will be going into what types of products like types of brands?

Willie McLain - Eastman Chemical Company - EVP & CFO

Well, absolutely. As we think about our portfolio of products within Advanced Materials, our Tritan brand, which is and a great growth product development in and of itself to greater than $0.5 billion over a decade. And you take that with our core copolyesters, and those products compete on three things today.

Priority chemical resistance and durability. We're adding a fourth dimension and that's it was Sustainability & Circularity to compete against other plastics and importantly, their polyesters. So we're using those. And as you think about, we've talked about being in durable end markets.

And I would add things like personal care, you can think about (technical difficulty). As an example, you can think about the medical and medical devices, medical devices in the healthcare industry wants those to be in service. And with the cleaning protocols, they want those again to be durable over the long term and our product meets that, but it also gives them the sustainability lens.

So, we're a solution that already adds value to our customers and how they compete on the shelves with their brand against alternative products. And now we're giving them something new to compete with and differentiate. And it's through that differentiation that we create value and it's in those applications. And that's what I call our Specialty Plastics model of how we're going to add wind with the Kingsport plant. And it is highly integrated into that specialty plastics business.

Well, the other perspective I'll give you is our Texas facility that we announced on the call, the site location and also announced with our of being selected from the DOE and up to $375 million of an award for that program. And this is what I call a circular solution.

So, you have large packaging needs on our PepsiCo contract as an example of that. So, what the DOE allows us to do is to not only do methanolysis. We're also going to have polymer lines, which can produce PET or copolyesters and bring that close to zero carbon compared to fossil fuel for this project with thermal batteries, roughly 90% lower carbon than producing with fossil fuels.

We've got circularity, you've got a low carbon footprint and we're actually showing the reality of what can be done with brands and especially but also in the packaging and we're doing that right now, and it's a better way to influence policy and other directions. It's not theoretical business plan. We can come show the processes and effect in directions so it's really exciting day, very much.

