Finland's winter begins as early as October and ends as late as April, making snow and ice a challenge for Finavia, the company that manages the country's airports. Another challenge is protecting Finland's environment, especially water resources, from pollution.

"Safety is our top priority," said Heikki Heinijoki, head of airport engineering for Finavia. "We must provide safe air travel both on ground and in the sky, and we also need to protect the safety of Finland's natural resources. We need products during extreme winter weather that ensure both."

Finavia uses Eastman Clearway® de-icer to keep runways and taxiways safe to operate throughout winter at its 16 airports. In addition to being a trusted de-icer, Clearway also aligns with Finland and Finavia's commitment to the environment because of its biodegradability.

"When de-icer is applied to runways and taxiways in winter weather, the ice and snow melts, and de-icer ends up in surface waters," said Ingo Stork, Eastman sales manager. "That's why there's a focus on environmental friendliness that won't harm the surface waters or organisms living in the water."