Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eastman Chemical Company    EMN

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastman Chemical : New Podcast Celebrates Eastman Centennial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 10:31am EDT

“Voices of Eastman” will showcase people, values and successes of the last 100 years

As part of its centennial celebration, Eastman has launched its first podcast. “Voices of Eastman” showcases the successes, values and people who have helped shape the company over the last 100 years.

“Voices of Eastman” highlights current and former employees and the personal and professional experiences that made an impact on them, Eastman, and their communities.

“Our 100-year history is rich with stories from the people who’ve been at the center of our success,” said Betty Payne, Director, Corporate Communications. “This podcast is a new and exciting channel for sharing those stories and celebrating the values that guided our past and will shape our future.”

The “Voices of Eastman” podcast is available for listening via SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Stitcher. A preview episode is available today. New episodes will be published bi-weekly.

Learn more at the podcast’s website, eastman.com/voices.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2019 revenues of approximately $9.3 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
10:31aEASTMAN CHEMICAL : New Podcast Celebrates Eastman Centennial
BU
08/17EASTMAN CHEMICAL : increases GLYCOL ETHERS and GLYCOL ETHERS ESTERS prices on Se..
AQ
08/14TWITTER, KODAK, GENERAL MOTORS : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
08/12EASTMAN CHEMICAL : 2020, Aug 12 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS and GLYCOL ETH..
PU
08/10Industrials Up On Stimulus Hopes, Shift In Momentum From Tech Sector -- Indus..
DJ
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Higher to Start the Week
DJ
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow, S&P rise; value outperforms
RE
08/10Dow, S&P 500 up; tech-related shares underperform value
RE
08/10WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Waver to Start the Week
DJ
08/10U.S. loan to Kodak will not proceed unless allegations cleared -White House
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 269 M - -
Net income 2020 632 M - -
Net Debt 2020 5 052 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 3,62%
Capitalization 9 796 M 9 796 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,80x
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 81,82 $
Last Close Price 72,40 $
Spread / Highest target 27,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
David Wayne Raisbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-7.53%9 796
AIR LIQUIDE11.33%78 609
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.64%70 872
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.19.62%30 430
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.47%22 878
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.19.40%19 495
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group