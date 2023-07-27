2Q 2023 financial results
July 27, 2023
Prepared remarks
These slides should be reviewed with the accompanying prepared remarks posted on our website.
2Q 2023 highlights
- Solid sequential improvement in earnings driven by disciplined pricing, lower variable costs, and cost-saving initiatives
- Destocking continued, and primary demand was weaker than expected across most end markets
- Delivered strong operating cash flow in 1H23 despite weak demand
- Continued adoption of Eastman Renew materials ahead of startup of Kingsport methanolysis facility
- Named to Forbes' Net Zero Leaders List, highlighting our position as a sustainability leader
Continued good progress on construction of Kingsport methanolysis facility to serve strong adoption from brands for Renew products
2024 EBITDA growth from Kingsport methanolysis facility expected to be ~$75 million
Corporate
$M (except EPS)
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
Revenue
2,324
2,784
2,412
Adjusted EBIT
336
469
283
Adjusted EBIT margin
14.5%
16.8%
11.7%
Adjusted EPS
1.99
2.83
1.63
Revenue
Vol /
change %
Total
Mix
Price
FX
2Q23 vs 2Q22
-17
-15
-1
-1
2Q23 vs 1Q23
-4
-2
-2
0
2Q23 vs. 2Q22 highlights
- Continued weak primary demand and customer inventory destocking across several end markets, particularly consumer durables, building and construction, agriculture, and medical
- Resilient selling prices and significantly lower variable costs
- Lower capacity utilization and higher pension expense
- $15 million negative EBIT impact from foreign currency
5
