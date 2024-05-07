EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

2024 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

RULES OF CONDUCT

In the interest of an orderly and constructive meeting, and in fairness to all participants, we ask that you abide by the following Rules of Conduct.

1. Authority to conduct the meeting

Eastman's Amended and Restated Bylaws provide that the Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Chair"), if available, acts as the Chair of the meeting and determines and maintains the rules, regulations and procedures for the proper conduct of the meeting. The Chair will preside over the meeting and rule on any questions or procedural matters. Any action taken by the Chair will be final and binding on all persons at the meeting.

2. Participation

To attend the meeting, stockholders must have registered using their control number and other information to identify such stockholder, at https://register.proxypush.com/emn. Upon completing registration, stockholders received further instructions by e-mail, including links that allow them to access the meeting, submit questions for the meeting, and vote online.

3. Meeting agenda; stockholder proposal

The business to be conducted at the meeting is set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024, (the "Proxy Statement") with distribution to stockholders commencing on or about that same date. Proposals will be considered by stockholders in the sequence that they appear in the Proxy Statement and as indicated on the agenda for the meeting.