EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
2024 VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
RULES OF CONDUCT
In the interest of an orderly and constructive meeting, and in fairness to all participants, we ask that you abide by the following Rules of Conduct.
1. Authority to conduct the meeting
Eastman's Amended and Restated Bylaws provide that the Chair of the Board of Directors (the "Chair"), if available, acts as the Chair of the meeting and determines and maintains the rules, regulations and procedures for the proper conduct of the meeting. The Chair will preside over the meeting and rule on any questions or procedural matters. Any action taken by the Chair will be final and binding on all persons at the meeting.
2. Participation
To attend the meeting, stockholders must have registered using their control number and other information to identify such stockholder, at https://register.proxypush.com/emn. Upon completing registration, stockholders received further instructions by e-mail, including links that allow them to access the meeting, submit questions for the meeting, and vote online.
3. Meeting agenda; stockholder proposal
The business to be conducted at the meeting is set forth in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders and Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2024, (the "Proxy Statement") with distribution to stockholders commencing on or about that same date. Proposals will be considered by stockholders in the sequence that they appear in the Proxy Statement and as indicated on the agenda for the meeting.
- Voting
- As described in the Proxy Statement, stockholders are entitled to vote their shares at the meeting (or have voted for them by proxy) if they were a stockholder at the close of business on March 12, 2024, the record date for the meeting.
- Stockholders do not need to vote at the meeting if they have already submitted a proxy or voting instructions by telephone, internet, or mail. However, if a stockholder wants to vote in person at the meeting, or wishes to change his or her vote, he or she may vote online during the meeting while the polls are open.
- Stockholders may vote during the meeting by following the link in the e-mailed instructions.
- The polls will remain open until the official business of the meeting has been completed.
- Questions
- Stockholders who registered to access the meeting can submit questions in advance of and during the meeting concerning the matters to be considered at the meeting.
- Any questions submitted will be read and answered when the matter the question relates to is then before the meeting.
- Any questions that are substantially similar may be grouped and answered once to avoid repetition.
- The Chair will not answer questions that are, among other things:
- unrelated to the business of the meeting,
- related to material non-public information of Eastman,
- related to personal matters (including those related to employment), o derogatory references to individuals or that are otherwise in bad taste, o related to threatened or ongoing litigation,
o repetitious statements already made by another stockholder,
o in furtherance of the stockholder's personal or business interests, or
o out of order or not otherwise suitable for the conduct of the meeting as determined by the Chair in his reasonable judgment.
6. Individual concerns
If there are any matters of individual concern to a stockholder and not of general concern to all stockholders, or if a pertinent question posed was not otherwise answered, such matters or questions may be raised separately after the meeting by contacting Gregory A. Riddle, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs at griddle@eastman.com.
- Issues during the meeting.
- If you encounter any difficulties accessing the meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the support team at the numbers listed in the FAQ page linked in the e-mailed instructions.
- In the event of technical malfunction or other significant problem that disrupts the meeting, the Chair may adjourn, recess or expedite the meeting or take such other action as the Chair determines is appropriate considering the circumstances. In such case, we recommend staying connected to the meeting website for at least 15 minutes to allow time to resolve the issue. If the meeting cannot be resumed, (i) all items of the official business of the meeting described in the Proxy Statement will be deemed to be properly presented before the meeting; (ii) all proxy and other votes received before the start of the interruption will be deemed to have been validly cast; and (iii) the official business of the meeting will be deemed to have been validly completed and the meeting adjourned immediately thereafter.
- Prohibited actions.
- Recording of the meeting is prohibited.
Violation of these rules will be considered cause for expulsion from the virtual meeting.
Thank you for your cooperation and participation.
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 07 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2024 13:29:08 UTC.