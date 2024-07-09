KINGSPORT, Tennessee

Eastman, a global specialty materials company, and Tri-Cities Airport, a regional airport serving the Tri-Cities, Tennessee area, announced they are working together to collect plastic waste. These partners have strategically placed plastic recycling receptacles throughout the airport for the convenient collection of plastic bottles and food containers, promoting responsible recycling practices. The collected plastic will be sorted and processed by Eastman's new mixed plastics processing facility, a part of the molecular recycling plant which is the largest material-to-material recycling facility in the world now operational at its Kingsport, Tennessee, manufacturing site.

"Eastman is happy to announce another local partnership to help us as we all work to fight the plastic waste crisis," said Brad Lich, Eastman executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "This partnership demonstrates our shared vision for a more sustainable future, where plastic waste is seen as a valuable resource that can be transformed into new products. It's another proof point of how local businesses can come together to foster sustainability to help keep our region beautiful."

The partnership is one of the many initiatives Eastman is undertaking to support the circular economy and the sustainability of its operations in the region.

"At Tri-Cities Airport, we are dedicated to sustainability and are excited to partner with Eastman in this important recycling initiative," said Gene Cossey, president and CEO of the Tri-Cities Airport Authority. "By providing convenient recycling options for our passengers, we are promoting responsible practices within our community and contributing to the innovative solutions developed here in our region."