July 25 (Reuters) - Eastman Chemical beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the diversified chemicals company benefited from higher sales volumes.

Shares of the company were up 2.3% in extended trading.

"Through this year, we are benefiting from the end of destocking, as our volumes have reconnected to underlying demand," said CEO Mark Costa.

Chemical companies have been struggling with destocking as they attempted to clear out excess inventory after the COVID-19 pandemic dampened demand.

However, this trend is slowly coming to an end as companies are seeing demand levels pick up across key markets such as Europe and China.

The chemicals company reported a rise in second-quarter sales, which came in at $2.36 billion, compared to $2.32 billion last year.

Eastman also tightened its annual profit forecast to be in the range of $7.40 per share to $7.85 per share, from a prior forecast of $7.25 per share to $8.00 per share.

This compares to average analysts' estimates of $7.67 per share, according to LSEG data.

The Tennessee-based firm posted an adjusted profit of $2.15 per share in the April-June quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of $2.01 per share. (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)