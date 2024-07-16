Eastman Chemical : increases Esters prices on August 1, 2024
July 16, 2024 at 04:28 pm EDT
Share
KINGSPORT, Tennessee
Effective August 1, 2024, or as contracts allow, Eastman Chemical Company is announcing the following Esters price increase in North America and Latin America:
Eastman™️ Isobutyl Acetate: USD 0.03/lb (USD 0.07/kg) List and Off-List
About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Eastman Chemical Company published this content on
16 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
16 July 2024 20:27:04 UTC.
Eastman Chemical Company is specialized in the manufacturing and the marketing of chemicals, fibers and plastics. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- special plastics (31.8%);
- additives, solvents, adhesives and polymers of specialties (30.8%);
- performance chemical and intermediate products (23.3%);
- fibers (14.1%): including fibers of cellulose acetate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.842.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.8%), Asia/Pacific (24.2%) and Latin America (5.3%).