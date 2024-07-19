KINGSPORT, Tennessee

Effective August 01, 2024, or as contracts allow, Eastman Chemical Company is announcing off-list price Increases in NAR and LAR for the following products:

Eastman™️ 2EH Acid, all grades and packages: USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg)

USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg) Eastman™️ 2EH Alcohol, all grades and packages: USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg)

USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg) Eastman™️ n-Butanol, all grades and packages: USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg)

USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg) Eastman™️ Isobutanol, all grades and packages: USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg)

USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg) Eastman™️ Propanol, all grades and packages: USD 0.05/lb (USD 0.11/kg)

These increases are due to increased operating costs, particularly in raw materials.