Eastman Chemical : increases plasticizers prices on July 1, 2024
June 07, 2024 at 11:04 am EDT
Share
KINGSPORT, Tennessee
Effective July 1, 2024 or as contracts allow, Eastman Chemical Company is announcing a list and off-list price increase in North America and Latin America for the following product:
Eastman™ TOTM Plasticizer, all grades and packages: $USD 0.20/LB ($USD 0.44/KG)
About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2023 revenue of approximately $9.2 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Eastman Chemical Company published this content on
07 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
07 June 2024 15:03:01 UTC.
Eastman Chemical Company is specialized in the manufacturing and the marketing of chemicals, fibers and plastics. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- special plastics (31.8%);
- additives, solvents, adhesives and polymers of specialties (30.8%);
- performance chemical and intermediate products (23.3%);
- fibers (14.1%): including fibers of cellulose acetate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.842.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.8%), Asia/Pacific (24.2%) and Latin America (5.3%).