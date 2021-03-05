Log in
Eastman Chemical : 2021, Mar 05 - Eastman increases NPG prices on April 01, 2021

03/05/2021 | 05:43pm EST
KINGSPORT, Tenn., March05, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products April 01, 2021 or as contracts allow.

Eastman NPG™ (Molten) : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.270/LB ($USD 0.600/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman NPG™ 90 : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.270/LB ($USD 0.600/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman NPG™ Glycol Platelets : List and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.270/LB ($USD 0.600/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 05 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 22:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
