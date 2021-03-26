Eastman Chemical : 2021, Mar 26 - Eastman increases Plasticizers prices on April 15, 2021

KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 26, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products April 15, 2021, or as contracts allow.

Eastman Effusion™, All Grades and Package Types: List and Off-list Price increase of $USD 0.03/LB ($USD 0.06/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ Triacetin All Grades and Package Types: List and Off-list Price increase of $USD 0.10/LB ($USD 0.20/KG) in North America and Latin America.