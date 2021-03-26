Log in
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
Eastman Chemical : 2021, Mar 26 - Eastman increases Plasticizers prices on April 15, 2021

03/26/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
KINGSPORT, Tenn., March 26, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products April 15, 2021, or as contracts allow.

Eastman Effusion™, All Grades and Package Types: List and Off-list Price increase of $USD 0.03/LB ($USD 0.06/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ Triacetin All Grades and Package Types: List and Off-list Price increase of $USD 0.10/LB ($USD 0.20/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 20:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
