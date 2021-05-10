Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastman Chemical : 2021, May 10 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS prices on June 1, 2021

05/10/2021 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KINGSPORT, Tenn. May. 10, 2021 - Eastman Chemical Company is increasing prices on the following products June 1, or as contracts allow.

Eastman™ EB Solvent : List Price increase of $USD 0.40/LB ($USD 0.88/KG) and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.05/LB ($USD 0.11/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Solvent : List Price increase of $USD 0.40/LB ($USD 0.88/KG) and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.05/LB ($USD 0.11/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ EB Acetate : List Price increase of $USD 0.40/LB ($USD 0.88/KG) and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.05/LB ($USD 0.11/KG) in North America and Latin America.

Eastman™ DB Acetate : List Price increase of $USD 0.40/LB ($USD 0.88/KG) and Offlist Price increase of $USD 0.05/LB ($USD 0.11/KG) in North America and Latin America.

About Eastman Chemical Company
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global advanced materials and specialty additives company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With a portfolio of specialty businesses, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. Its market-driven approaches take advantage of world-class technology platforms and leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. Eastman focuses on creating consistent, superior value for all stakeholders. As a globally diverse company, Eastman serves customers in more than 100 countries and had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion. The company is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA and employs approximately 14,500 people around the world. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


Disclaimer

Eastman Chemical Company published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 16:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
01:00pEASTMAN CHEMICAL  : 2021, May 10 - Eastman increases GLYCOL ETHERS prices on Jun..
PU
05/07EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : Insider Selling at Eastman Chemical (EMN) is Significant
MT
05/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.69 a Share Payable Ju..
MT
05/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : 2021, May 06 - Eastman Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Stockho..
PU
05/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results
BU
05/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : 2021, May 06 - Eastman Board Declares Dividend
PU
05/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : Board Declares Dividend
BU
05/06EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : 2021, May 06 - The Splashblocker® and Canopy™ rely on ..
PU
05/06INSIDER TRENDS : Eastman Chemical Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
05/05EASTMAN CHEMICAL  : Morgan Stanley Lifts Price Target on Eastman Chemical to $14..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 481 M - -
Net income 2021 1 160 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 768 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 17 033 M 17 033 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 60,8%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 127,47 $
Last Close Price 124,97 $
Spread / Highest target 18,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark K. Cox Chief Manufacturing & Engineering Officer, SVP
Stephen G. Crawford Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY24.62%17 033
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION19.33%96 790
AIR LIQUIDE6.73%82 179
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.17.11%52 036
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.24.44%38 136
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.9.05%33 373