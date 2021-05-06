Log in
Eastman Chemical : Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results

05/06/2021 | 12:39pm EDT
At the Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) annual meeting, stockholders:

  • reelected directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Vanessa L. Allen Sutherland, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III to one-year terms;
  • approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s executive officers as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement (the “say-on-pay” vote);
  • approved the 2021 Omnibus Stock Compensation Plan;
  • ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2021; and
  • rejected an advisory stockholder proposal requesting that the Board of Directors take steps necessary to permit stockholders to act by written consent without a meeting.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to stockholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available at investors.eastman.com, Annual Meeting. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC and also posted on investors.eastman.com.

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,500 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2020 revenues of approximately $8.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


© Business Wire 2021
