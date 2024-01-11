Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
|Financial Results Release:
Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024
Approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
Advance Slides, Webcast and
Teleconference:
Friday, Feb. 2, 2024
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
Teleconference Pre-Registration:
To speed up connecting into the teleconference, a pre-registration link for participants is available below. Upon registration, participants will receive unique dial-in information via email.
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=32e071ab&confId=59183
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, Feb. 2, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, Feb. 12, 2024, Toll Free at +1 (866) 813-9403, passcode 209674.
