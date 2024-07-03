Eastman Chemical Company is specialized in the manufacturing and the marketing of chemicals, fibers and plastics. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - special plastics (31.8%); - additives, solvents, adhesives and polymers of specialties (30.8%); - performance chemical and intermediate products (23.3%); - fibers (14.1%): including fibers of cellulose acetate. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.842.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.8%), Asia/Pacific (24.2%) and Latin America (5.3%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals