Real-time Estimate
Cboe BZX
10:15:25 2024-07-03 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
96.46
USD
+1.16%
-2.23%
+6.90%
Eastman Schedules Second-Quarter 2024 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
July 03, 2024 at 10:02 am EDT
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Financial Results Release:
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and
www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
Advance Slides, Webcast and Teleconference:
Friday, July 26, 2024
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, July 25, evening at investors.eastman.com
Webcast: Eastman Q2 2024 Webcast to join live webcast
Teleconference: Toll-Free dial-in number +1 (833) 470-1428 Passcode: 696395
Teleconference Pre-Registration:
To speed up connecting into the teleconference, a pre-registration link for participants is available below. Upon registration, participants will receive unique dial-in information via email.
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=06787885&confId=67536
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at
investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, July 26, 2024, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, August 5, 2024, Toll Free at +1 (866) 813-9403, passcode 643135.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703124710/en/
Eastman Chemical Company is specialized in the manufacturing and the marketing of chemicals, fibers and plastics. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- special plastics (31.8%);
- additives, solvents, adhesives and polymers of specialties (30.8%);
- performance chemical and intermediate products (23.3%);
- fibers (14.1%): including fibers of cellulose acetate.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (44.842.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (27.8%), Asia/Pacific (24.2%) and Latin America (5.3%).
Last Close Price
95.35
USD
Average target price
110.7
USD
Spread / Average Target
+16.14% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
