  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:25 2022-10-06 am EDT
75.50 USD   -1.41%
10:05aEastman Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
BU
10/04Peako Intersects Mineralization at Eastman Project
MT
09/29Ginni Thomas testifies to Jan. 6 committee
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Eastman Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information

10/06/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):

Financial Results Release:

Thursday, October 27, 2022

Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Via wire distribution and www.eastman.com,

News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.

 

Advance Slides, Webcast and Teleconference:

Friday, October 28, 2022

8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.

  • Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, October 27, evening at investors.eastman.com
  • Webcast: Eastman Q3 Webcast to join live webcast
  • Teleconference: Toll-Free dial-in number +1 (844) 200-6205 Passcode: 840620

 

Teleconference Pre-Registration:

 

To speed up connecting into the teleconference, a pre-registration link for participants is available below. Upon registration, participants will receive unique dial-in information via email. https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=490aeb9a&confId=42977

 

Replay:

A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at investors.eastman.com.

 

 

 

Telephone replay available continuously beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, October 28, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, November 7, 2022, Toll Free at +1 (866) 813-9403, passcode 703929.

 


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 605 M - -
Net income 2022 1 049 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,96x
Yield 2022 3,94%
Capitalization 9 405 M 9 405 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 54,9%
