Eastman Schedules Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results News Release and SEC Form 8-K Filing, Teleconference and Webcast, and Release of Additional Information
Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN):
Financial Results Release:
Thursday, October 27, 2022
Approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
Via wire distribution and
www.eastman.com,
News Center and SEC Form 8-K filing.
Advance Slides, Webcast and Teleconference:
Friday, October 28, 2022
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Via listen-only live webcast and teleconference.
Advance slides and prepared remarks: posted Thursday, October 27, evening at
investors.eastman.com
Webcast:
Eastman Q3 Webcast to join live webcast
Teleconference: Toll-Free dial-in number +1 (844) 200-6205 Passcode:
840620
Teleconference Pre-Registration:
To speed up connecting into the teleconference, a pre-registration link for participants is available below. Upon registration, participants will receive unique dial-in information via email.
https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=490aeb9a&confId=42977
Replay:
A webcast replay, as well as a replay in downloadable MP3 format, will be available at
investors.eastman.com.
Telephone replay available continuously beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, October 28, 2022, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, November 7, 2022, Toll Free at +1 (866) 813-9403, passcode 703929.
Sales 2022
10 605 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 049 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
4 475 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
8,96x
Yield 2022
3,94%
Capitalization
9 405 M
9 405 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,31x
EV / Sales 2023
1,32x
Nbr of Employees
14 000
Free-Float
54,9%
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
76,58 $
Average target price
107,74 $
Spread / Average Target
40,7%
