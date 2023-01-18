Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:18 2023-01-17 pm EST
89.45 USD   -2.11%
08:33aEastman coalescent receives prestigious Green Seal® verification
BU
06:19aNorth American Morning Briefing: More Earnings, -3-
DJ
01/17US Chemicals Companies Face 'Challenging' December Quarter Earnings, Deutsche Bank Says
MT
Eastman coalescent receives prestigious Green Seal® verification

01/18/2023 | 08:33am EST
Eastman’s Optifilm™ enhancer 400 verified as safer for human and environmental health

In line with Eastman’s continued commitment to environmentally friendly products, the company has been recognized by Green Seal® for its Eastman Optifilm enhancer 400 (OE 400).

OE 400 is a low-VOC-emitting, low-odor coalescent that is compatible with a variety of latex types. Its efficiency aids in the development of latex paints, resulting in a formula with balanced performance properties.

“Over the past decade, sustainability at Eastman has evolved into a fundamental pillar of our organization,” said Levi Aray, segment market manager for Eastman’s decorative coatings business. “We continue to develop new and enhanced coatings solutions that protect our customers’ products and our planet.”

Green Seal’s GS-11 certification standard for paints, coatings, stains and sealers sets strict limits on VOCs and prohibits hazardous ingredients, including formaldehyde and other chemicals linked to cancer and reproductive harm. Green Seal verification demonstrates that OE 400 is compliant with the chemical-specific criteria in the GS-11 standard when used in paints, coatings, stains and sealers with a maximum concentration use of 100%.

OE 400 enables the formulation of low-VOC-emission paints without compromising film integrity, touch-up properties or scrub resistance. Paints prepared with OE 400 have also demonstrated exterior durability following long-term exposure.

About Green Seal’s verification program

Green Seal’s verification program promotes transformation and transparency in the supply chain. This verification offers confirmation that raw materials, concentrates, formulas or parent rolls are proven to meet the strict health and environmental criteria in Green Seal’s standards. Verified materials are listed in Green Seal’s public database — making it easier for formulators and private labelers to find safer, high-quality ingredients and supplies.

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company’s innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenue of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA.

About Green Seal

Green Seal is a global nonprofit organization that pioneered the ecolabeling movement with a mission to transform the economy for a healthier, greener world. For 30 years, Green Seal’s rigorous standards for health, sustainability and product performance have driven permanent shifts in the marketplace, empowering better purchasing decisions and rewarding industry innovators. With thousands of certified products, services and spaces from the world’s leading companies, the Green Seal certification mark is a universal symbol that a product or service meets the highest benchmark of health and environmental leadership.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 581 M - -
Net income 2022 965 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 3,37%
Capitalization 10 729 M 10 729 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Chart EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eastman Chemical Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 89,45 $
Average target price 96,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher M. Killian Research Chemist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY12.21%10 729
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD2.40%51 698
BASF SE13.90%51 052
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.57%36 926
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-4.42%15 184
BRENNTAG SE14.20%11 381