  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Eastman Chemical Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Eastman expands global tertiary amines capacity

02/03/2022 | 12:07pm EST
Growing demand creates need for investment projects in Europe and North America.

Eastman’s care additives business has announced the completion of a significant expansion of its tertiary amine capacity, primarily DIMLA 1214, at both its Ghent, Belgium, and Pace, Florida, manufacturing sites.

The Ghent expansion has led to an increase in capacity, while the Pace expansion has improved production flow, making it the world’s largest tertiary amine unit.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in tertiary amine demand, partially due to structural changes in consumer habits related to the global pandemic, and are committed to serving our customers and meeting global consumer needs,” said Robert Ash, product director for Eastman care additives. “I want to thank our customers for their patience and partnership over the past year as we executed these expansions.”

Ash also thanked the Eastman engineering staff and manufacturing teams that completed the projects safely in an accelerated timeline during a global pandemic.

“It’s an impressive achievement that illustrates Eastman’s commitment to safety and our high level of engineering expertise,” Ash said.

Tertiary amines bring critical functionality to various surfactants used in home care products such as liquid dish soap, hard surface cleaners, and antibacterial wipes and sprays as well as other industrial applications.

“These significant investments show Eastman’s strong commitment to our home and personal care customers,” Ash added. “We are one of the world’s leading producers of tertiary amines and take this leadership role seriously, and we are committed to constantly improving our level of service. These expansions will greatly improve our reliability and allow us to meet further customer demand.”

Eastman’s care additives business serves markets in personal and home care, pharmaceutical ingredients, food and beverage, crop protection, water treatment, and specialty additives with a wide variety of products and solutions.

About Eastman
Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information, visit www.eastman.com.


© Business Wire 2022
