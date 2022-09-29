Ginni Thomas testifies to Jan. 6 committee

Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by the House of Representatives select committee for its interviews.

Committee chairperson, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, told reporters Thomas answered some questions and reiterated her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

The committee has been eager to talk to Thomas.

She has said she attended the Trump rally on January 6th shortly before thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

According to the Washington Post, the committee obtained emails between Thomas and former President Donald Trump's election attorney John Eastman, who pushed the theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could block Congress from certifying Trump's 2020 election loss.

The Post also reported that she texted Mark Meadows, Trump's White House chief of staff, and emailed lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin, urging them to assist in overturning the election of Joe Biden as president.

The committee had been scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, but postponed it because of the threat to Florida by powerful Hurricane Ian.

The delay raised the possibility that Thomas' testimony could be included in the next public hearing.