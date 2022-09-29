Advanced search
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-29 pm EDT
70.81 USD   -2.52%
09/22Ginni Thomas agrees to speak with Jan. 6 committee
RE
09/22Eastman Chemical, Interzero Enter Into Supply Agreement for Projected Molecular Recycling Facility in France
MT
09/22Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling Facility in France
PR
Ginni Thomas testifies to Jan. 6 committee

09/29/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
STORY: Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters.

Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by the House of Representatives select committee for its interviews.

Committee chairperson, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, told reporters Thomas answered some questions and reiterated her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

The committee has been eager to talk to Thomas.

She has said she attended the Trump rally on January 6th shortly before thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory.

According to the Washington Post, the committee obtained emails between Thomas and former President Donald Trump's election attorney John Eastman, who pushed the theory that then-Vice President Mike Pence could block Congress from certifying Trump's 2020 election loss.

The Post also reported that she texted Mark Meadows, Trump's White House chief of staff, and emailed lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin, urging them to assist in overturning the election of Joe Biden as president.

The committee had been scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, but postponed it because of the threat to Florida by powerful Hurricane Ian.

The delay raised the possibility that Thomas' testimony could be included in the next public hearing.


All news about EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
09/22Ginni Thomas agrees to speak with Jan. 6 committee
RE
09/22Eastman Chemical, Interzero Enter Into Supply Agreement for Projected Molecular Recycli..
MT
09/22Interzero and Eastman Reach Long-Term Supply Agreement for Planned Molecular Recycling ..
PR
09/21U.S. Capitol attack probe panel to interview wife of Supreme Court Justice Thomas- CNN
RE
09/21Eastman Chemical Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure ..
AQ
09/21Chemours cuts earnings forecast on low demand, high input costs
RE
09/21Eastman Announces New Executive Leadership Appointment
BU
09/21Eastman Chemical Company Announces New Executive Leadership Appointment
CI
09/20Eastman to advance a circular future for healthcare packaging with key collaboration
PR
09/20Eastman to Advance Circular Future for Healthcare Packaging with Key Collaboration
CI
Analyst Recommendations on EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 605 M - -
Net income 2022 1 049 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 528 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,28x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 8 921 M 8 921 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 54,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher M. Killian Research Chemist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY-41.39%8 921
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-23.45%69 775
AIR LIQUIDE-14.82%59 578
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-11.40%37 972
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION18.90%32 556
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-18.14%24 629