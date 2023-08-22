STORY: The first of Donald Trump's co-defendants in Georgia's election subversion case surrendered at an Atlanta jail on Tuesday.

Trump's former lawyer John Eastman turned himself in a day after agreeing to a $100,000 bond. In a statement he said, "I am here today to surrender to an indictment that should never have been brought. It represents a crossing of the Rubicon for our country, implicating the fundamental First Amendment right to petition the government for redress of grievances."

Republican poll watcher Scott Hall also surrendered to the county sheriff's office according to jail records. He previously agreed to a $10,000 bond deal requiring that he report to pre-trial supervision every 30 days.

The former president and 18 others face charges of subverting Trump's 2020 election loss.

Trump is expected to turn himself in Thursday. He agreed Monday to post a $200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening co-defendants or witnesses in the case.

In a 41-count Georgia indictment unveiled last week, the defendants were charged with racketeering and other crimes over their efforts to reverse Trump's loss in the state to Joe Biden.