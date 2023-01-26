Advanced search
    EMN   US2774321002

EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

(EMN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04:07 2023-01-26 pm EST
91.75 USD   +1.05%
05:10pEastman Chemical Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Decline; Sets 2023 Targets -- Shares Down After-Hours
MT
04:33pEastman Chemical : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:20pEastman Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
Trump lawyer Eastman should be disbarred, California regulators say

01/26/2023 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather for a rally in Washington

(Reuters) - California attorney regulators said on Thursday they will seek to disbar attorney John Eastman over his involvement in former U.S. President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The State Bar of California charged Eastman, a former personal lawyer to Trump, with 11 counts of ethics violations, including misleading courts and making false public statements about voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Eastman participated in a strategy "unsupported by facts or law" to obstruct the count of presidential electors in Congress following Democrat Joe Biden's election victory, the bar's complaint said.

George Cardona, the bar's chief trial counsel, said his office will ask a court to revoke Eastman's law license.

An attorney for Eastman, Randall Miller, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Miller previously told Reuters Eastman "zealously represented his client, comprehensively exploring legal and constitutional means to advance his client's interests."

Eastman, a former law professor at Chapman University in California, drafted legal memos suggesting then-Vice President Mike Pence could refuse to accept electoral votes from several swing states when Congress convened to certify the 2020 vote count. Pence rebuffed his arguments, saying he did not have legal authority.

Eastman also represented Trump in a long-shot lawsuit at the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to invalidate votes in four states where Trump had falsely claimed evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Eastman repeated many of those claims at a rally outside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, after which a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and delayed the congressional certification of the election.

A state bar court will weigh the charges against Eastman and recommend any discipline. The California Supreme Court would need to approve disbarring or suspending Eastman.

(Reporting by Andrew Goudsward; Editing by David Bario and Lincoln Feast)

By Andrew Goudsward


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 581 M - -
Net income 2022 965 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 453 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 3,32%
Capitalization 10 891 M 10 891 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
EV / Sales 2023 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 53,7%
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 90,80 $
Average target price 96,40 $
Spread / Average Target 6,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark J. Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William T. McLain Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Stephen G. Crawford Co-Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Aldo Noseda Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Christopher M. Killian Research Chemist
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY11.26%10 891
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD7.70%53 678
BASF SE13.97%51 488
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.9.19%36 529
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-9.21%14 438
SASOL LIMITED18.28%11 841