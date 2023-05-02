Advanced search
    KODK   US2774614067

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY

(KODK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:37:10 2023-05-02 pm EDT
3.275 USD   +0.77%
Eastman Kodak Company First - Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
BU
Hexagon's Chief Marketing Officer to Depart; Successor Named
MT
Kodak to Showcase Cutting-Edge Prepress and Print Technologies at Print China 2023
AQ
Eastman Kodak Company First - Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

05/02/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
Kodak will host the First-Quarter 2023 Earnings call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief Financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.

Live Call Participant registration URL. https://register.vevent.com/register/BIce78bc193ae54e2ab4e76e0f7a71bc8e


05/02/2023 | 01:04pm EDT
Eastman Kodak Company First - Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
04/13
Hexagon's Chief Marketing Officer to Depart; Successor Named
03/28
Kodak to Showcase Cutting-Edge Prepress and Print Technologies at Print China 2023
03/19
Eastman Kodak Company(NYSE:KODK) dropped from S&P Technology ..
03/16
Transcript : Eastman Kodak Company, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
03/16
Eastman Kodak Swings to Q4 Profit While Revenue Declines
03/16
EASTMAN KODAK CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
03/16
Kodak Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results
03/16
Earnings Flash (KODK) EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY Reports Q4 Revenue $305M
03/09
Eastman Kodak Company Fourth-Quarter & Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 205 M - -
Net income 2022 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 258 M 258 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 69,3%
Managers and Directors
James V. Continenza Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terry R. Taber Vice President
Kim E. VanGelder Chief Information Officer
Jenine R. Johnson Vice President-Operations & Alternate Channels
Jason Griffen New Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY6.56%258
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-2.45%8 707
NIKON CORPORATION20.75%3 589
OPT MACHINE VISION TECH CO., LTD.13.04%2 635
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-9.94%1 479
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD12.67%1 355
