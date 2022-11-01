Advanced search
    KODK   US2774614067

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY

(KODK)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
5.465 USD   +2.15%
01:44pEastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
BU
08/31Greenlane Renewables Names COO, Promotes 2 Executives
MT
08/24Bankrupt Carestream Gets Approval for Loan From Blackstone and Brigade
DJ
Eastman Kodak Company Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

11/01/2022 | 01:44pm EDT
Kodak will host the Third-Quarter 2022 Earnings call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Continenza and Chief Financial Officer David Bullwinkle will host a conference call with financial analysts and investors to discuss the financial results.

Live Call:
Participant registration URL:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc1b6196c91094f5f9a25f1dc445c8fc5


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 150 M - -
Net income 2021 24,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 50,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 423 M 423 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
Eastman Kodak Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James V. Continenza Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Edward Bullwinkle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Terry R. Taber Vice President
Kim E. VanGelder Chief Information Officer
Jason Griffen New Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY14.32%423
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-24.95%7 651
NIKON CORPORATION16.05%3 486
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-35.69%1 377
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD-43.19%1 049
COWELL E HOLDINGS INC.-26.94%1 024