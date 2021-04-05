Log in
Eastman Kodak : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

04/05/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
                                                                    Exhibit 99.1

                         Form 3 Joint Filer Information

Name:                                   KLM GP LLC

Address:                                111 West 33rd Street, Suite 1910
                                        New York, NY 10120

Date of Event Requiring Statement:      04/01/2021


Name:                                   Darren Richman

Address:                                111 West 33rd Street, Suite 1910
                                        New York, NY 10120

Date of Event Requiring Statement:      04/01/2021


Name:                                   David Chene

Address:                                111 West 33rd Street, Suite 1910
                                        New York, NY 10120

Date of Event Requiring Statement:      04/01/2021

Disclaimer

Eastman Kodak Company published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
