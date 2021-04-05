Eastman Kodak : Initial Insider Trading Report (SEC Filing - 3)

Exhibit 99.1
Form 3 Joint Filer Information
Name: KLM GP LLC
Address: 111 West 33rd Street, Suite 1910
New York, NY 10120
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 04/01/2021
Name: Darren Richman
Address: 111 West 33rd Street, Suite 1910
New York, NY 10120
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 04/01/2021
Name: David Chene
Address: 111 West 33rd Street, Suite 1910
New York, NY 10120
Date of Event Requiring Statement: 04/01/2021
Disclaimer
Eastman Kodak Company published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 21:43:02 UTC.