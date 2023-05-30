Kodak Strengthens its Inkjet Capabilities with Acquisition of Graphic Systems Services Inc.

The transaction improves Kodak’s ability to reliably develop and deliver leading-edge inkjet solutions

Kodak today announced it has acquired Graphic Systems Services Inc. (GSS), a leading provider of web inkjet press transport systems and other print-related components and engineering services. The acquisition reflects Kodak’s ongoing investment in digital print technology, giving the company greater control over its supply chain for inkjet press components and additional engineering expertise as it seeks to expand its growing portfolio of inkjet presses.

Kodak recently showcased its new KODAK PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press at the Hunkeler Innovationdays print industry event. Powered by Kodak’s proprietary ULTRASTREAM continuous inkjet writing system, the PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press rivals offset by providing breakthrough image quality (comparable to 200 lpi offset) at production speeds (152 mpm).

GSS is a longtime Kodak vendor, providing leading-edge transport systems for the KODAK PROSPER Press line, including the KODAK PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press and KODAK PROSPER 7000 Turbo Press. GSS is located in Springboro, Ohio, near Kodak’s inkjet design and manufacturing hub in Dayton, Ohio.

“Having an in-house source of transport systems and additional expertise from an industry leader like GSS will immediately make our inkjet business stronger and more sustainable,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “As business conditions continue to be challenging, now is the time to control our own destiny and mitigate supply chain risks to ensure reliable delivery of presses to our customers. Looking forward, our ability to leverage GSS’s skills and resources will be extremely valuable as we continue to focus on expanding our inkjet portfolio and providing completely integrated inkjet solutions.”

“Over our 20 years of working together, we have developed a very close working relationship with Kodak,” said Dan Green, President and CEO of GSS. “Our employees are enthusiastic about Kodak’s decision to acquire GSS. Our portfolio of inkjet transport systems and other components, along with our manufacturing expertise and engineering consulting services, will help Kodak further strengthen their position as a leader in inkjet technology.”

