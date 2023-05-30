Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Eastman Kodak Company
  News
  Summary
    KODK   US2774614067

EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY

(KODK)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-30 pm EDT
5.080 USD   +0.20%
04:16pKodak Strengthens its Inkjet Capabilities with Acquisition of Graphic Systems Services Inc.
BU
05/09Kodak : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/09Transcript : Eastman Kodak Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
Kodak Strengthens its Inkjet Capabilities with Acquisition of Graphic Systems Services Inc.

05/30/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
The transaction improves Kodak’s ability to reliably develop and deliver leading-edge inkjet solutions

Kodak today announced it has acquired Graphic Systems Services Inc. (GSS), a leading provider of web inkjet press transport systems and other print-related components and engineering services. The acquisition reflects Kodak’s ongoing investment in digital print technology, giving the company greater control over its supply chain for inkjet press components and additional engineering expertise as it seeks to expand its growing portfolio of inkjet presses.

Kodak recently showcased its new KODAK PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press at the Hunkeler Innovationdays print industry event. Powered by Kodak’s proprietary ULTRASTREAM continuous inkjet writing system, the PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press rivals offset by providing breakthrough image quality (comparable to 200 lpi offset) at production speeds (152 mpm).

GSS is a longtime Kodak vendor, providing leading-edge transport systems for the KODAK PROSPER Press line, including the KODAK PROSPER ULTRA 520 Press and KODAK PROSPER 7000 Turbo Press. GSS is located in Springboro, Ohio, near Kodak’s inkjet design and manufacturing hub in Dayton, Ohio.

“Having an in-house source of transport systems and additional expertise from an industry leader like GSS will immediately make our inkjet business stronger and more sustainable,” said Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “As business conditions continue to be challenging, now is the time to control our own destiny and mitigate supply chain risks to ensure reliable delivery of presses to our customers. Looking forward, our ability to leverage GSS’s skills and resources will be extremely valuable as we continue to focus on expanding our inkjet portfolio and providing completely integrated inkjet solutions.”

“Over our 20 years of working together, we have developed a very close working relationship with Kodak,” said Dan Green, President and CEO of GSS. “Our employees are enthusiastic about Kodak’s decision to acquire GSS. Our portfolio of inkjet transport systems and other components, along with our manufacturing expertise and engineering consulting services, will help Kodak further strengthen their position as a leader in inkjet technology.”

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 79,000 worldwide patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com, or follow us on Twitter @Kodak and LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 205 M - -
Net income 2022 26,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 146 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 402 M 402 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,28x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 69,3%
Technical analysis trends EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James V. Continenza Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Terry R. Taber Vice President
Kim E. VanGelder Chief Information Officer
Jenine R. Johnson Vice President-Operations & Alternate Channels
Jason Griffen New Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASTMAN KODAK COMPANY66.23%402
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD10.54%10 035
NIKON CORPORATION34.44%3 900
OPT MACHINE VISION TECH CO., LTD.18.33%2 688
GENIUS ELECTRONIC OPTICAL CO., LTD21.76%1 471
APPOTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED-13.52%1 374
