Eastnine : explores the conditions for selling up to one million treasury shares

Eastnine AB (publ) ('Eastnine' or the 'Company') has appointed ABG Sundal Collier to explore the conditions for selling up to one (1) million treasury shares (the 'Transaction') through an accelerated book building procedure.

The total number of treasury shares that the Company may transfer and the price per share will be determined through the book building procedure. The Transaction is subject to a resolution by the board of directors of Eastnine by virtue of the authorisation from the annual general meeting on 12 May 2020, which, alongside pricing and allocation, is expected to occur not later than before the start of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on 19 November 2020. The Company will publish the result of the Transaction when the book building procedure is completed. The Company may at any time decide to terminate the book building process and refrain from executing the Transaction.

Eastnine intends to use the proceeds from the sale of treasury shares to continue growing through property acquisitions on the Company's core markets. On 4 November 2020, Eastnine announced a new business plan, which amongst others, included a target of doubling the property value in just over three years to EUR 700 million by the end of 2023.

For more information contact:

Kestutis Sasnauskas, CEO, +46 8 505 97 700

Britt-Marie Nyman, CFO and Deputy CEO, +46 70 224 29 35

Visit www.eastnine.com

Eastnine AB is a Swedish real estate company with a property value of EUR 357m and a long-term net asset value of EUR 272m as of 30 September 2020. Eastnine's vision is to create and provide prime venues where ideas can flow, people can meet, and successful business can be developed. The mission is that Eastnine shall be the leading long-term provider of modern and sustainable office premises in prime locations in the Baltic capitals. Eastnine is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap, sector Real Estate.

This information is information that Eastnine AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 5.31 p.m. CET on 18 November 2020.

