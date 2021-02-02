Easton Investments : Change in substantial holding from HUB
02/02/2021 | 05:52pm EST
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Easton Investments Limited
ACN/ARSN
111 695 357
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
HUB24 Limited ACN 124 891 685 (HUB24) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (each a Group Entity, and together Group Entities)
As above or set out in Annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
02 / 02 / 2021
02 / 02 / 2021
02 / 02 / 2021
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a
relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting
power (5)
21.30%
19.75%
(based
on
Fully Paid Ordinary shares
7,429,390
(based on 37,612,804
8,013,116
37,612,804
ordinary shares on issue)
ordinary
shares
on
issue)
3. Change in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's
number of
relevant interest
given in relation
votes
change
change (6)
securities
changed
to change (7)
affected
affected
Increase in relevant interest due to
2 February 2021
HUB24
acquisition of relevant interests in ordinary
$1.20 cash per ordinary
583,726 fully paid
583,726
shares of Easton as a result of
share
ordinary shares
acceptances of the proportional off-
market takeover offer
ME_179977629_4
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
votes
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Has a relevant interest
by virtue of section
3,333,333 fully
608(1)(a) of the
HUB24
HUB24
HUB24
paid ordinary
3,333,333
Corporations Act 2001
shares
(Cth) as the registered
holder of the shares
Relevant interest under
section 608(1) and / or
section 608(8)
Corporations Act
Persons who have
pursuant to acceptances
4,679,783 fully
4,679,783
of the takeover offers.
fully paid
HUB24
accepted HUB24's
HUB24, pursuant to the takeover offer
paid ordinary
The ordinary shares
ordinary
takeover offer
shares
shares
which are the subject of
acceptances of the
takeover offers have not
yet been transferred into
the name of HUB24.
ME_179977629_4
5. Associates
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in
relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
HUB24 Limited
Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000
Each entity listed in Annexure A
Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000
Signature
print name
Kitrina Shanahan
capacity
Secretary, HUB24
Limited
sign here
date
3 February 2021
ANNEXURE A
This is "Annexure A" of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me.
Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 22:51:03 UTC.