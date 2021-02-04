Easton Investments : Change in substantial holding from HUB

As above or set out in Annexure A

HUB24 Limited ACN 124 891 685 (HUB24) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (each a Group Entity, and together Group Entities)

The previous notice was given to the company on

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a

relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) 24.78% 21.30% (based on Fully Paid Ordinary shares 8,013,116 (based on 37,612,804 9,320,404 37,612,804 ordinary shares on issue) ordinary shares on issue)

3. Change in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: