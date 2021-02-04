Log in
Easton Investments : Change in substantial holding from HUB

02/04/2021
Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Easton Investments Limited

ACN/ARSN

111 695 357

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

HUB24 Limited ACN 124 891 685 (HUB24) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (each a Group Entity, and together Group Entities)

As above or set out in Annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

04 / 02 / 2021

03 / 02 / 2021

03 / 02 / 2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a

relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting

power (5)

24.78%

21.30%

(based

on

Fully Paid Ordinary shares

8,013,116

(based on 37,612,804

9,320,404

37,612,804

ordinary shares on issue)

ordinary

shares

on

issue)

3. Change in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's

number of

relevant interest

given in relation

votes

change

change (6)

securities

changed

to change (7)

affected

affected

Increase in relevant interest due to

4 February 2021

HUB24

acquisition of relevant interests in ordinary

$1.20 cash per ordinary

1,307,288 fully paid

1,307,288

shares of Easton as a result of

share

ordinary shares

acceptances of the proportional off-

market takeover offer

ME_180360956_1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

votes

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Has a relevant interest

by virtue of section

3,333,333 fully

608(1)(a) of the

HUB24

HUB24

HUB24

paid ordinary

3,333,333

Corporations Act 2001

shares

(Cth) as the registered

holder of the shares

Relevant interest under

section 608(1) and / or

section 608(8)

Corporations Act

Persons who have

pursuant to acceptances

5,987,071 fully

5,987,071

of the takeover offers.

fully paid

HUB24

accepted HUB24's

HUB24, pursuant to the takeover offer

paid ordinary

The ordinary shares

ordinary

takeover offer

shares

shares

which are the subject of

acceptances of the

takeover offers have not

yet been transferred into

the name of HUB24.

ME_180360956_1

5. Associates

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in

relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

HUB24 Limited

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Each entity listed in Annexure A

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

print name

Kitrina Shanahan

capacity

Secretary, HUB24

Limited

sign here

date

5 February 2021

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

ME_180360956_1

ANNEXURE A

This is "Annexure A" of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me.

Signature:

Print Name:

Kitrina Shanahan

Capacity:

Secretary

HUB24 Limited ACN 124 891 685

Date:

5 February 2021

Name

Interest Held

Address

HUB24 Custodial Services Limited (formerly ANZIEX Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Share Ownership Trust

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Management Services Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Administration Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Services Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Firstfunds Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUBConnect Pty Ltd (formerly ConnectHUB Pty Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Marketsplus Australia Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney,

NSW 2000

Agility Applications Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney,

NSW 2000

HUB24 International Nominees Pty Ltd (formerly ANZIEX Nominees Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Nominees Pty Ltd (formerly Kardinia Nominees Pty Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

AT Pty Ltd*

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Investorfirst Securities Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney,

NSW 2000

Researchfirst Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Captain Starlight Nominees Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Findlay & Co Stockbrokers Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HTH Nominees Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

ME_180360956_1

ME_180360956_1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
