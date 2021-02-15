Log in
EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(EAS)
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 02/15
1.18 AUD   +5.36%
Easton Investments : Change in substantial holding from HUB

02/15/2021 | 10:37pm GMT
Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN

Easton Investments Limited 111 695 357

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

HUB24 Limited ACN 124 891 685 (HUB24) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (each a Group Entity, and together Group Entities)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable) As above or set out in Annexure A

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

15 / 02 / 2021

The previous notice was given to the company on

11 / 02 / 2021

The previous notice was dated 11 / 02 / 2021

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting

Fully Paid Ordinary shares

10,602,768

28.19%

(based on 37,612,804 ordinary shares on issue)

11,024,466

(5)

29.31%

(based 37,612,804 ordinary shares issue)

on

on

Previous notice Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

(based onFully Paid Ordinary shares 10,602,768

shares on

3. Change in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

15 February 2021

HUB24

Increase in relevant interest due to acquisition of relevant interests in ordinary shares of Easton as a result of acceptances of the proportional off-market takeover offer

$1.20 cash per ordinary share

421,698 fully paid ordinary shares

421,698

15 February 2021

HUB24

421,698

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

HUB24

HUB24

HUB24

Has a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as the registered holder of the shares

3,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares

3,333,333

HUB24

Persons who have accepted HUB24's takeover offer

HUB24, pursuant to the takeover offer

Relevant interest under section 608(1) and / or section 608(8) Corporations Act pursuant to acceptances of the takeover offers.

7,691,133 fully paid ordinary shares

7,691,133 fully paid ordinary shares

HUB24

HUB24

HUB24

3,333,333

HUB24

5. Associates

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

Address

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

Name

Address

HUB24 Limited

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Each entity listed in Annexure A

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Name

HUB24 Limited Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Each entity listed in Annexure A

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

print nameKitrina Shanahan

capacitySecretary, HUB24 Limited

sign here

date

16 February 2021

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

ANNEXURE A

This is "Annexure A" of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me.

Signature:

Print Name:

Kitrina Shanahan

Capacity:

Secretary

HUB24 Limited ACN 124 891 685

Date:

16 February 2021

ME_180717106_1

ME_180717106_1

ME_180717106_1

Name

Interest Held

Address

HUB24 Custodial Services Limited (formerly ANZIEX Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Share Ownership Trust

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Management Services Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Administration Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Services Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Firstfunds Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUBConnect Pty Ltd (formerly ConnectHUB Pty Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Marketsplus Australia Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Agility Applications Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 International Nominees Pty Ltd (formerly ANZIEX Nominees Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HUB24 Nominees Pty Ltd (formerly Kardinia Nominees Pty Ltd)

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

AT Pty Ltd*

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Investorfirst Securities Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Researchfirst Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Captain Starlight Nominees Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Findlay & Co Stockbrokers Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

HTH Nominees Pty Ltd

100%

Level 2, 7 Macquarie Pl Sydney, NSW 2000

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 72,3 M 56,2 M 40,4 M
Net income 2020 1,48 M 1,15 M 0,83 M
Net Debt 2020 8,73 M 6,79 M 4,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 5,33%
Capitalization 44,4 M 34,6 M 24,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 41,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nathan Jacobsen Managing Director & Director
Michael A. Harris Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Kevin William White Executive Chairman
Carl Frank Scarcella Independent Non-Executive Director
Greg G. Hayes Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED4.42%33
BLACKROCK, INC.0.20%110 278
UBS GROUP AG9.86%54 594
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.7.79%37 199
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-1.20%37 182
STATE STREET CORPORATION0.99%25 957
