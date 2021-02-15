Easton Investments : Change in substantial holding from HUB
02/15/2021 | 10:37pm GMT
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN
Easton Investments Limited 111 695 357
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
HUB24 Limited ACN 124 891 685 (HUB24) and each of the entities listed in Annexure A (each aGroup Entity,and togetherGroup Entities)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable) As above or set out in Annexure A
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
15 / 02 / 2021
The previous notice was given to the company on
11 / 02 / 2021
The previous notice was dated 11 / 02 / 2021
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting
Fully Paid Ordinary shares
10,602,768
28.19%
(based on 37,612,804 ordinary shares on issue)
11,024,466
(5)
29.31%
(based 37,612,804 ordinary shares issue)
on
on
Previous notice Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
(based onFully Paid Ordinary shares 10,602,768
shares on
3. Change in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest changed
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in relation to change (7)
Class and number of securities affected
Person's votes affected
15 February 2021
HUB24
Increase in relevant interest due to acquisition of relevant interests in ordinary shares of Easton as a result of acceptances of the proportional off-market takeover offer
$1.20 cash per ordinary share
421,698 fully paid ordinary shares
421,698
15 February 2021
HUB24
421,698
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant interest
Registered holder of securities
Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and number of securities
Person's votes
HUB24
HUB24
HUB24
Has a relevant interest by virtue of section 608(1)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) as the registered holder of the shares
3,333,333 fully paid ordinary shares
3,333,333
HUB24
Persons who have accepted HUB24's takeover offer
HUB24, pursuant to the takeover offer
Relevant interest under section 608(1) and / or section 608(8) Corporations Act pursuant to acceptances of the takeover offers.
7,691,133 fully paid ordinary shares
7,691,133 fully paid ordinary shares
HUB24
HUB24
HUB24
3,333,333
HUB24
5. Associates
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
ANNEXURE A
This is "Annexure A" of 1 page referred to in Form 604 - Notice of change of interests of substantial holder signed by me.
Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:36:07 UTC.