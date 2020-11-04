Easton Investments : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K White

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Easton Investments Limited

ABN: 48 111 695 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Kevin White Date of last notice 24 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Kevin and Margaret White as Trustees of (including registered holder) the White Family Super Fund A/C (Mr Note: Provide details of the circumstances White is a beneficiary). giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 4 November 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 3,060,000 Ordinary Shares Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired 40,000 Ordinary Shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $1.15 per share Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation