EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED    EAS   AU000000EAS7

EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(EAS)
  Report
Easton Investments : Change of Director's Interest Notice - K White

11/04/2020 | 02:00am EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Easton Investments Limited

ABN: 48 111 695 357

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Kevin White

Date of last notice

24 June 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Kevin and Margaret White as Trustees of

(including registered holder)

the White Family Super Fund A/C (Mr

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

White is a beneficiary).

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

4 November 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

3,060,000 Ordinary Shares

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

40,000 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$1.15 per share

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

details and estimated valuation

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

3,100,000 Ordinary Shares

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example:

on-market trade, off-market

trade, exercise of options, issue of

securities

under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

N/A

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance

was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 06:59:06 UTC

