Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Easton Investments Limited    EAS   AU000000EAS7

EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(EAS)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/27
0.73 AUD   -2.67%
01:18aEASTON INVESTMENTS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/27EASTON INVESTMENTS : 2019/20 Full Year Results
PU
08/27EASTON INVESTMENTS : Full Year 2020 Results Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easton Investments : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 01:18am EDT

Via ASX Online

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 28 August 2020

ASX Market Announcements Office

ASX Limited

ASX Code: EAS

2020 Annual General Meeting

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.17, I attach a copy of the following documents:

  1. A Letter to Shareholders regarding arrangements for the 2020 Annual General Meeting as despatched to Shareholders in lieu of the Notice of Meeting;
  2. Notice of Meeting 2020; and
  3. Proxy Form

Yours faithfully

Belinda Cleminson

Company Secretary

Authorised for release by Kevin White, Chairman.

28 August 2020

Annual General Meeting of Easton Investments Limited

to be held on 1 October 2020 at 10:30am AEST

Dear Shareholder

I am pleased to advise that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Easton Investments Limited will be held at 10:30am (AEST) on Thursday, 1 October 2020 via Zoom teleconference.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the AGM will be held virtually through the Zoom online portal. Details of how to participate in the meeting are as follows:

To join Zoom Meeting, please click on the link below and then enter meeting ID: 860 5418 4893

Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86054184893

Meeting ID: 860 5418 4893

Dial by your location:

+61 731 853 730 Australia

+61 861 193 900 Australia

+61 8 7150 1149 Australia

+61 2 8015 6011 Australia

+61 3 7018 2005 Australia

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcjGzaHJcD

In accordance with section 5(1) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020 made by the Commonwealth Treasurer on 5 May 2020, the Notice of AGM, accompanying explanatory statement and annexures ("the Meeting Materials") are being made available to shareholders electronically. You will be able to access the Meeting Materials using the links below.

To view the Notice of Annual General Meeting, please use the following link: https://www.eastoninvestments.com.au/investors

To view the 2020 Annual Report, please use the following link: https://www.eastoninvestments.com.au/investors

VOTING IS NOW OPEN. To vote online, please follow the instructions below:

STEP 1: Visit www.linkmarketservices.com.au

STEP 2: Enter your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) - as contained in the attached proxy

STEP 3: Enter your Postcode (if within Australia) OR Country of Residence (if outside Australia)

STEP 4: Follow the prompts to vote on each resolution.

I encourage shareholders to vote by completing and submitting your Proxy Form as soon as possible, even if you intend to attend the Virtual AGM.

Important Note: For your voting instructions to be valid and counted towards this meeting, please ensure that your online lodgement is received no later than 10:30 (AEST) on Tuesday, 29 September 2020. Voting instructions received after this time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting.

You can also update your communications preferences to ensure that you receive all communications from the Company electronically in the future by updating your shareholder details online via Link Market Services www.linkmarketservices.com.au. To log in you will need your SRN and postcode (or country for overseas residents).

Should you have any queries regarding your holding or the upcoming Easton Investments Limited Annual General Meeting, please contact Link Market Services Limited on 1300 554 474.

Kevin White

Chairman

Easton Investments Limited

Easton Investments Limited

ACN 111 695 357

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Easton Investments Limited (Easton or the Company) will be held as follows:

Date: Thursday, 1 October 2020

Time: 10.30am (AEST)

Venue: Online only

How to join online

Easton advises that due to the Australian Government's recent restrictions with respect to indoor gatherings (in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), Easton has determined that it would be prudent for the AGM to be held online only.

The AGM will be held virtually via a live ZOOM Teleconference with strictly no Shareholders in physical attendance.

The Board encourages Shareholders to monitor the ASX and the Company's website for any updates in relation to the AGM that may need to be provided. In the meantime, the Board encourages Shareholders to submit their proxies as early as possible, even if they intend to attend the Virtual AGM, as the situation may change (e.g. there may be restrictions on how the meeting itself may be held or conducted).

Shareholders will be able to attend the AGM by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86054184893using their web browser or internet enabled device.

To join Zoom Meeting, please click on the link below and then enter meeting ID: 860 5418 4893

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86054184893

Meeting ID: 860 5418 4893

Dial by your location:

+61 731 853 730

Australia

+61 861 193 900

Australia

+61 8 7150 1149

Australia

+61 2 8015 6011

Australia

+61 3 7018 2005

Australia

Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcjGzaHJcD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Easton Investments Ltd. published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 05:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED
01:18aEASTON INVESTMENTS : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
08/27EASTON INVESTMENTS : 2019/20 Full Year Results
PU
08/27EASTON INVESTMENTS : Full Year 2020 Results Presentation
PU
08/27EASTON INVESTMENTS : Dividend/Distribution - EAS
PU
08/27EASTON INVESTMENTS : Appendix 4E and 2020 Annual Report
PU
08/21EASTON INVESTMENTS : Notification of Change of Auditor
PU
08/17EASTON INVESTMENTS : 2020 Annual General Meeting and Succession Plans
PU
08/03EASTON INVESTMENTS : Completion of the Sale of Equity Interest in First Financia..
PU
07/30EASTON INVESTMENTS : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
07/28EASTON INVESTMENTS : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 59,8 M 43,6 M 43,6 M
Net income 2019 2,73 M 1,99 M 1,99 M
Net Debt 2019 5,37 M 3,91 M 3,91 M
P/E ratio 2019 12,0x
Yield 2019 3,19%
Capitalization 25,1 M 18,2 M 18,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,84x
EV / Sales 2019 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 14
Free-Float 22,3%
Chart EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Easton Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Greg G. Hayes Managing Director & Director
Kevin William White Executive Chairman
Michael A. Harris Chief Financial Officer
Carl Frank Scarcella Independent Non-Executive Director
Grahame David Evans Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTON INVESTMENTS LIMITED-20.65%18
BLACKROCK, INC.18.36%90 141
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-9.84%51 845
UBS GROUP AG-8.06%44 384
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-27.24%32 485
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.11.78%30 906
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group