Easton Investments : Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form

Via ASX Online ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 28 August 2020 ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited ASX Code: EAS 2020 Annual General Meeting In accordance with Listing Rule 3.17, I attach a copy of the following documents: A Letter to Shareholders regarding arrangements for the 2020 Annual General Meeting as despatched to Shareholders in lieu of the Notice of Meeting; Notice of Meeting 2020; and Proxy Form Yours faithfully Belinda Cleminson Company Secretary Authorised for release by Kevin White, Chairman.

28 August 2020 Annual General Meeting of Easton Investments Limited to be held on 1 October 2020 at 10:30am AEST Dear Shareholder I am pleased to advise that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Easton Investments Limited will be held at 10:30am (AEST) on Thursday, 1 October 2020 via Zoom teleconference. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues, the AGM will be held virtually through the Zoom online portal. Details of how to participate in the meeting are as follows: To join Zoom Meeting, please click on the link below and then enter meeting ID: 860 5418 4893 Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86054184893 Meeting ID: 860 5418 4893 Dial by your location: +61 731 853 730 Australia +61 861 193 900 Australia +61 8 7150 1149 Australia +61 2 8015 6011 Australia +61 3 7018 2005 Australia Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcjGzaHJcD In accordance with section 5(1) of the Corporations (Coronavirus Economic Response) Determination (No.1) 2020 made by the Commonwealth Treasurer on 5 May 2020, the Notice of AGM, accompanying explanatory statement and annexures ("the Meeting Materials") are being made available to shareholders electronically. You will be able to access the Meeting Materials using the links below. To view the Notice of Annual General Meeting, please use the following link: https://www.eastoninvestments.com.au/investors To view the 2020 Annual Report, please use the following link: https://www.eastoninvestments.com.au/investors

VOTING IS NOW OPEN. To vote online, please follow the instructions below: STEP 1: Visit www.linkmarketservices.com.au STEP 2: Enter your Securityholder Reference Number (SRN) - as contained in the attached proxy STEP 3: Enter your Postcode (if within Australia) OR Country of Residence (if outside Australia) STEP 4: Follow the prompts to vote on each resolution. I encourage shareholders to vote by completing and submitting your Proxy Form as soon as possible, even if you intend to attend the Virtual AGM. Important Note: For your voting instructions to be valid and counted towards this meeting, please ensure that your online lodgement is received no later than 10:30 (AEST) on Tuesday, 29 September 2020. Voting instructions received after this time will not be valid for the scheduled meeting. You can also update your communications preferences to ensure that you receive all communications from the Company electronically in the future by updating your shareholder details online via Link Market Services www.linkmarketservices.com.au. To log in you will need your SRN and postcode (or country for overseas residents). Should you have any queries regarding your holding or the upcoming Easton Investments Limited Annual General Meeting, please contact Link Market Services Limited on 1300 554 474. Kevin White Chairman Easton Investments Limited

Easton Investments Limited ACN 111 695 357 Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Easton Investments Limited (Easton or the Company) will be held as follows: Date: Thursday, 1 October 2020 Time: 10.30am (AEST) Venue: Online only How to join online Easton advises that due to the Australian Government's recent restrictions with respect to indoor gatherings (in response to the COVID-19 pandemic), Easton has determined that it would be prudent for the AGM to be held online only. The AGM will be held virtually via a live ZOOM Teleconference with strictly no Shareholders in physical attendance. The Board encourages Shareholders to monitor the ASX and the Company's website for any updates in relation to the AGM that may need to be provided. In the meantime, the Board encourages Shareholders to submit their proxies as early as possible, even if they intend to attend the Virtual AGM, as the situation may change (e.g. there may be restrictions on how the meeting itself may be held or conducted). Shareholders will be able to attend the AGM by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86054184893using their web browser or internet enabled device. To join Zoom Meeting, please click on the link below and then enter meeting ID: 860 5418 4893 Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86054184893 Meeting ID: 860 5418 4893 Dial by your location: +61 731 853 730 Australia +61 861 193 900 Australia +61 8 7150 1149 Australia +61 2 8015 6011 Australia +61 3 7018 2005 Australia Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kcjGzaHJcD

